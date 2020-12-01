OPINION | EDITORIAL: One more time, voters

Little Rock voters, parents, taxpayers and even kids have reason to be excited about a new school board. And we're not kidding. As nerdy as that sounds.

Excited about a school board? Well, maybe not Christmas-excited. Or new car-excited. But there's a real opportunity here to remake Little Rock's school district into something to be proud of. After failing for years, the state took over the district. That's been more than five years ago. And with today's runoff elections, a new local board will finally be in charge again.

Or will the unions be in charge again? Today's runoff elections might have a lot to say about that.

Some of us are old enough to remember when a superintendent named Roy Brooks was in charge. He vowed to make Little Rock's school district the best urban district in the land. Believe it or not, he took steps to make that happen. He shook things up. Including the dead weight at district HQ. And for that sin, he was bought out of his contract. A few years after Dr. Brooks was shown the door, the state darkened it. And took over a failing district.

Will this next school board be beholden to those who would rather go along to get along with the teachers' union? Will the union get its people on the school board, so as to negotiate with its own people when it comes to transparency, accountability, education reforms and all the rest? Or will the board be student-focused? All of that is up to Long-Suffering Voter.

The union has its slate, and has made it clear who it prefers. We have absolutely no idea/clue/hunch as to whether those on that slate would be beholden to the union or act independently in spite of the union support. Let's hope everybody involved is thinking: Kids first.

But we do know these two candidates were not endorsed by the union, thus will not feel any pressure to push students down the priority list: Tommy Branch in Zone 3 and FranSha' Anderson in Zone 6.

Tommy Branch is the chair of the Little Rock Area Public Education Stakeholder Group and a former board member himself. FranSha' Anderson is a volunteer, activist, PTA president and professor. Both are parents.

The concern today is the date. It's not Nov. 3.

There likely won't be as large a turnout because the president and U.S. representatives aren't on the ballot. The unions used to enjoy having school board elections in off months, like September, because they could get their people to the polls (quietly) and get their slates selected when most people weren't paying attention. Will it be similar in early December?

A French diplomat named Alexis de Tocqueville once said that American elections were like a great river that flooded every few years. People would get excited, it would be the subject of every conversation, the thing would happen with great fanfare. Then the river would fall back into its banks and everything would calm down again. Back to normal. Back to complacency.

But for Little Rock, there is still some cleaning up to do after the last flood/election. It must be done today.

You can bet the unions will still get their people to the polls. Will enough of the rest of us get there, too?

A lot depends on the answer.

For some young people in Little Rock, everything depends on the answer.

We recommend Tommy Branch in Zone 3 and FranSha' Anderson in Zone 6.