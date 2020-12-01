ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: December brings holiday offerings

Holiday events and other entertainment news:

Museum traditions

In lieu of the Old State House Museum's annual Holiday Open House — not practical this year because of covid-19 — the museum will host a free, online event called "Holiday Traditions at the Old State House Museum," 1 p.m. Sunday via Facebook. Festivities will include music, crafting, footage of the museum decorated for the holidays and memories of open-house traditions past. The museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, will hand out Holiday Open House Go-Bags with two different hands-on activities for families during the museum's normal hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today-Saturday, while supplies last. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit oldstatehouse.com.

'Holidays on Main'

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and the Little Rock Zoo are teaming up for "Holidays on Main," which, according to a news release, "is a covid-safe winter wonderland featuring a high-tech tree, holiday scenes, lights and decor in Union Plaza and along Main Street in downtown Little Rock." The installation debuted Monday and will continue through early January. Admission is free. Sponsor is Simmons Bank; the Arkansas Repertory Theatre designed and crafted the set. Special effects are by CWP Productions. Visit downtownlr.com/news or littlerockzoo.com.

Very, merry, online

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is offering "A Very, Merry MTCC Holiday Special," 5 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live (facebook.com/mosaictemplars/live) and YouTube (https://tinyurl.com/yy9ppl52). The event features music (LeSheena Gordon sings classic Christmas favorites, and the Henderson Middle School Choir), children's crafts, sweet potato pie, cookie decoration demonstrations, a tribute to Robert "Say" McIntosh and a visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and "a few special friends." Central Arkansas Library System libraries and the center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, are handing out free special crafting kits. Call (501) 683-3593.

Little Italy Christmas

The Little Italy Arkansas Heritage Society and Museum will host "Christmas in Little Italy," which it is billing as "a safe and socially distanced event," Dec. 12, featuring Christmas decorations, carolers and a drive-thru visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the museum, 33615 Arkansas 300. Reserve gifts and drive-thru visits with Santa by emailing your child's name, age and gender to marthastarks@windstream.net. A drive collecting toys, coats and non-perishables for Christmas meals will benefit area children; make donations at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Perry County Abstract and Pulaski County Title. Remaining items will be donated throughout Little Italy and Perry County the following week, in partnership with local schools and churches. Call (501) 425-6953, email lnalley812@gmail.com or visit littleitalymuseum.org.

Candlelit Christmas

Historic Washington State Park, off Interstate 30 eight miles from Hope, will host the 34th annual "Christmas and Candlelight," 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 12, featuring candlelit streets, 19th century decorations, music "and more." The parks William's Tavern Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. with a set limited menu and will also serve (cash only) at the WPA Gym from 5-8 p.m. Admission is free; face masks are required to enter the visitor center in 1874 Courthouse and the gift shop (open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.) and restaurant. Call (870) 983-2684.

Lights of the Ozarks

Lights of the Ozarks will illuminate Fayetteville's Downtown Square, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. (weather permitting) through Jan. 1, featuring approximately 400,000 lights, food trucks, winter treats, hot cocoa and festive music. Drop letters to Santa in the mailbox in front of the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center. (Don't forget to include your return address so Santa can write you back.) Admission is free. Visit experiencefayetteville.com/lights-of-the-ozarks.

Camden festivities

Camden's "North Pole Fantasy" includes a giant community tree and new decorations at the corner of Washington Street and California Avenue and a new display in the city park, Washington and Adams streets. Light poles throughout Camden will be decked out as the "Parade of Trees." Monday-Saturday through Dec. 18, "Camden's Elf on the Shelf" will move through the town; clues each morning will appear on the City of Camden Facebook page. The first person each morning to find it and post a selfie will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

The Ouachita County Courthouse lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, followed at 6:30 by the "Kid's Light Parade," starting from the parking lot at Jefferson Street and Harrison Avenue across from the courthouse. Children "of all ages" will be on trikes, bikes, wagons, hoverboards and battery-operated cars, decked out with battery-operated lights and decorations. And at 7, the Camden Police Department will kick off a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt on the Farmers Bank parking lot, 116 Jefferson Street, S.W.; children 10 and younger can hunt throughout downtown to find hidden candy canes.

On Saturday, a Christmas market will be up from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. outside the Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mt. Holly Road S.W., with a Baggo tournament at 10 and a chili cook-off from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — $1 per ticket for tasting. At 6 p.m., a "Winter Wonderland Walk Through" takes folks through different "North Pole stations" — $5, including hot chocolate. And at 7 p.m., Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride performs at the Event Center at Fairview Park, 2740 Mt. Holly Road. Tickets are $10, free for members of the Ouachita Community Concert Association.

Visit ExploreCamden.com.

SAAC 'Love Letters'

"Love Letters to SAAC," photo montages from a half-century of the South Arkansas Arts Center's theatrical productions, goes on display today in the Merkle Gallery at the center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. There will be a socially distanced reception at 6 p.m. Friday; RSVP for a limited-entry time slot at saac-arts.org. The exhibition is in conjunction with the center's production of "Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Actors Abby Cate and Greg Oden will be seated across the stage from one another. Face coverings are required. There's a limit of 50 tickets, $10; reserve by calling (870) 862-5474 or online at saac-arts.org.

UALR exhibits

"Column Energy" and "Column Tree Trunk" by Madeline England are on display through Dec. 16 at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art and Design. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is displaying the work of graduating art students in two exhibits in the Windgate Center of Art and Design at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock:

◼️ "Madeline England: Damage and Repair." For her master's thesis, Madeline England has created a series of sculptural objects incorporating ceramics and mixed media, up through Dec. 16 in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery.

◼️ Capstone projects for graduating seniors will be on display through Dec. 9 in the Brad Cushman Gallery. Works by students earning their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees include illustrations by Madeleine Robinson, graphic design by LeAnn Roberson and Terry Julian and sculpture by Ruijie Zheng. The exhibition also includes paintings by Carley Brown, illustrations by Tatiana Correa and Madeline Hutson, graphic design by Crystal Johnson, photographs by Keri Speer and drawings and paintings by Micah Steed and Ke-Ida Young.

BFA seniors will take part in a virtual artist talk at 4 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Email pnscheidt@ualr.edu. A virtual artist talk with England will follow at 6 p.m. Email mmengland@ualr.edu.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free; masks are required. View both exhibits virtually at artexhibitionsualr.org. Call (501) 916-3182 or email becushman@ualr.edu.