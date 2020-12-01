Expansion, pandemic factors in Fayetteville Public Library's budget next year

New furniture is visible Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, as David Johnson, executive director of the Fayetteville Public Library, describes the pre-school age area below two suspended planes and a helicopter in the new expansion area of the library. Work continues on the library that will nearly double in size, with an expanded youth services area, more collaboration spaces, a 700-seat multipurpose room and a dedicated genealogy research section. The library expansion is planned to be completed in early January. Check out nwaonline.com/201201Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The library's revenue for the year likely will hit below budget, but not as badly as feared because of the pandemic, and administrators propose a balanced budget for next year, library board members heard Monday.

The board got its first glimpse of the $8 million 2021 budget during a meeting held online on Zoom. Library administrators will ask for a vote of approval at the board's next monthly meeting.

Next year's budget is about $1 million more than the budget for this year. The largest increases in spending will be in administration, Information Technology and adult and reference services. The largest cuts were made to the budgets for accounting, materials and facilities.

Most of the library's money comes from property taxes and the city. The money the city transfers to the library primarily comes from sales-tax revenue.

Next year's revenue from the library's share of property taxes is projected to be about $4.3 million. This year's budget projected about $4.1 million from that revenue source. The actual number should land about $85,000 short of the goal because of delinquent property tax payments likely caused by the pandemic, said Stephen Davis, director of accounting and human resources. Property taxes are due in Arkansas by Oct. 15 every year.

Davis projected property tax revenue would resume to a normal pace for next year. Voters in 2016 approved raising the library's millage from 1 to 3.7 mills to help pay for an 82,500-square-foot expansion. Of the extra 2.7 millions, 1.5 mills goes toward operational expenses, while 1.2 mills is for construction bonds. The construction bonds are scheduled to sunset in 2047.

The library's usual $1.6 million from the city for operations will remain intact next year. The city also will transfer more money for books and computers, from $531,000 this year to $746,000 next year. Additionally, the library anticipates more money from gifts to pay for operations, with about $217,000 in corporate sponsorship and $216,000 coming from other sources.

As a separate fund, the library's foundation is about halfway through its fundraising goal to pay for the expansion. The foundation has a goal to raise $23 million of the nearly $50 million construction cost, and so far has about $11.3 million pledged. Other significant commitments are emerging, such as $1 million from Denton and Cathy Seilhan, said Christina Karnatz, development director for the foundation.

David Johnson, the library's executive director, said the tentative date to open the expanded library to the public is early January. A previous plan to open this month was pushed because of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, he said. Delays in getting construction materials and equipment subsequently delayed getting fire and safety certifications from the city, pushing the project back, he said.

Library officials have a preliminary plan to allow a maximum of 200 patrons at a time inside the expanded building, which totals about 170,500 square feet. There would be about 100 employees inside as well.

The plan is to get staff and materials moved into the expansion within the next week or two, Johnson said. A culinary class from Fayetteville High School is scheduled to start classes in the expansion's teaching kitchen Jan. 6, he said.

The budget assumes safety precautions such as limited occupancy and programming will have to continue for at least the first six months of the year. Some areas will remain unstaffed because of service limitations related to keeping people at a safe distance.

Masks will be required to enter when the library opens, Johnson said. It has been closed since September to make the final touches on expansion construction and moving. Staff also will wear masks, and employees who need to interact closely with patrons will also wear protective face shields.

Work continues Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, on the Hunt Gathering Glade on the west side of the expansion of the Fayetteville Public Library.

David Johnson, executive director of the Fayetteville Public Library, describes Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, the teaching kitchen in the new expansion area of the library.

A sitting area is visible Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in the new teen section in the new expansion area of the library.