Fire officials identify second victim in Fayetteville apartment fire

Personnel from the Fayetteville Fire Marshal's office collect information Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a fire at the Myers Apartments on South Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Officials have confirmed that a second person caught in a Nov. 21 apartment fire in Fayetteville has died.

Fire Marshal Jeremy Ashley said Michael Phillips Jr., 24, died last week in a Little Rock hospital. Phillips was taken to the hospital after firefighters found him and two other people in an apartment on fire at 601 W. Center St.

Hannah Shuster, 21, died at the scene while Philips and another man were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment. Phillips was later take to a hospital in Little Rock. Ashley said he did not know which hospital in Little Rock Phillips was taken to. He said the other man is still hospitalized.

The fire was reported at 3:16 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to Fire Department records. The three people were trapped in one of the apartments on the second floor of the two-story building. Firefighters entered the apartment through a window and through the front door.

Ashley said the Fire Department is still waiting on test results from the state Crime Lab and has not determined the cause of death for either Phillips or Shuster.

No one else was injured in the fire. Most of the fire damage was concentrated in two units on the second floor but the entire structure was deemed unlivable, Ashley said after the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.