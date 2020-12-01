Happy birthday: There are those who believe they know your duty better than you. Your cosmic gift is a self-authority that serves as armor deflecting the authority of others. You are reinforced by the work you do and grow in capability, therefore power. You'll use this to lift loved ones in 2021.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're quite sensitive to what people around you might need and being focused in this way could interfere with recognizing your own needs. So, turn those sensors on yourself and take action to relieve stress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone who is watching you closely could make you feel self-conscious and prone to mistakes. The attention is a compliment, though one that would more comfortably be deflected.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Halfway between two ideas you are unlikely to find favor with either side. But you're not doing this for the approval. You really want to find a good fit — a way to see things that makes sense to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Perhaps the moon is not the reason for life on earth, but its influence on the tides has made for more diversity than could be possible. Someone orbiting you will have a similarly favorable influence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Ambitious people are exciting to you insofar as they work toward achievement. What people would like to do and what they actually do can be two different things, a difference you'll pay attention to.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are many nuances at play as you connect with someone you've known a long time and these make the relationship rich in a way that cannot compare with those you barely know — something you appreciate today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Remember when you watched yourself making a mistake, in full consciousness of the error but somehow still not able to stop? It will happen again because some mistakes are just too fun to make.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): For now, don't concern yourself with the matter of how pointless is an activity. It is quite pointless, but everything doesn't have to have a point. Anyway, this one will pay off further down the road.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even though every state of being is temporary, there are some you want to make last as long as possible. Trying too hard won't work, though you may be able to relax and give yourself more to savor with increased noticing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What the self says matters. It matters when the self is satisfied, and it matters even more when the world doesn't validate the self's satisfaction. Believe in your compass, not theirs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Force isn't the only way to make things happen, and usually it's not even the best way. Be like water, soft but powerfully shaping all it touches as it makes its way down the path of least resistance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is no universal "up" or "down," just people pulled toward earth from wherever they happen to be on the sphere. Relatedly, you appreciate friends living according to their beliefs, which are so different from your own.