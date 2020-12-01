• Charles Grassley, 87, of Iowa, the longest-serving Republican U.S. senator and third in the line of presidential succession, has returned to the Senate after spending two weeks in isolation without developing any symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.

• James Dixon, 28, a Chicago man accused of stabbing a 52-year-old man at least nine times, killing him, in a fight that began after Dixon used his hands to take some Thanksgiving leftovers, was charged with murder, prosecutors said.

• Tigran Keosayan, host of a satirical Russian television show titled "International Sawmill," is being criticized for airing a 90-second skit where he interviewed an actress in blackface portraying former U.S. President Barack Obama, saying at one point: "You should have been a rap musician, not the president."

• Mike Yarborough, police chief of Hueytown, Ala., said one suspect was arrested while a second escaped after officers, responding to a burglary alarm, ended up in a high-speed chase in which shots were fired at officers and at least one cruiser crashed.

• Cortez Stafford, a sergeant with Atlanta Fire/Rescue, said two Fulton County jail workers and an inmate suffered from smoke inhalation after several inmates used two mattresses on the jail's seventh floor to start a fire that was extinguished by guards.

• Charles Bowman, 61, a Pearl River County, Miss., man convicted of killing his 61-year-old wife and burning her body after sheriff's deputies found her charred remains in a metal bucket at their home, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Benjamin Granda, a St. Louis police sergeant, said a 14-year-old boy, one of two suspects in an attempted carjacking in a gas station parking lot, died at an area hospital after being shot in the chest by the car's owner.

• Joel Schrimsher, 19, of Harlingen, Texas, who pleaded guilty to making a threat on social media that he was "gonna mail a bomb to the Federal Reserve," and who claimed he was being "edgy" when he made the threats, was sentenced to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Stuart Bee, 62, who had clung for hours to the bow of his boat after it capsized nearly 90 miles off Port Canaveral, Fla., took off his shirt and waved it to get the attention of a passing container ship whose crew threw him a life ring and safely brought him aboard.