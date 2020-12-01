Iran claims Israel carried out killing remotely

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, military personnel stand near the flag-draped coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Fakhrizadeh founded Iran's military nuclear program two decades ago, and the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowed to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran -- A top Iranian security official on Monday accused Israel of using "electronic devices" to remotely kill a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program in the 2000s.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, made the comment at the funeral for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the funeral, Iran's defense minister separately vowed to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power."

Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has repeatedly declined to comment on the attack.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran's so-called AMAD program, which Israel and the West have alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency says that "structured program" ended in 2003. U.S. intelligence agencies concurred with that assessment in a 2007 report.

Israel insists Iran still maintains the ambition of developing nuclear weapons, pointing to Tehran's ballistic missile program and research into other technologies. Iran long has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Shamkhani's remarks drastically change the story of Fakhrizadeh's killing, which took place Friday. Authorities initially said a truck exploded and then gunmen opened fire on the scientist, killing him and a bodyguard. State TV on the night of the attack even interviewed a man who described seeing gunmen open fire.

State TV's English-language broadcaster Press TV reported earlier Monday that a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore "the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry." State TV's Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, claimed the weapons used were "controlled by satellite," a claim also made Sunday by the semiofficial Fars news agency.

None of the outlets immediately offered evidence supporting their claims, which also give authorities a way to explain why no one was reported as being arrested at the scene.

"Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated operation and was carried out by using electronic devices," Shamkhani told state TV. "No individual was present at the site."

Satellite control of weapons is nothing new. Armed, long-range drones, for instance, rely on satellite connections to be controlled by their remote pilots. Remote-controlled gun turrets also exist, but typically the operator is connected by a hard line to cut down on the delay in commands being relayed. Israel uses such hard-wired systems along the border with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

While such a system is technically feasible, it wasn't immediately clear if one had been used before, said Jeremy Binnie, the Mideast editor of Jane's Defence Weekly.

"Could you set up a weapon with a camera which then has a feed that uses an open satellite communications line back to the controller?" Binnie said. "I can't see why that's not possible."

It also raised the question of whether the truck that exploded during the attack detonated afterward to try to destroy a satellite-controlled machine gun that was hidden inside the vehicle. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge that. It also would require someone on the ground to set up the weapon.

Shamkhani blamed the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq for "having a role in this," without elaborating. The exile group has been suspected of assisting Israeli operations in Iran in the past. Shahin Gobadi, a spokesman for the group, dismissed Shamkhani's remarks as "rage, rancor and lies" sparked by the group's earlier exposes over Iran's nuclear program.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Monday's service for Fakhrizadeh took place at an outdoor portion of Iran's Defense Ministry in Tehran, with officials including Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Hossein Salami, the Guard's Quds Force leader Gen. Esmail Ghaani, civilian nuclear program chief Ali Akbar Sahei and Intelligence Minister Mamoud Alavi. They sat apart from each other and wore masks because of the coronavirus pandemic as reciters melodically read parts of the Quran and religious texts.

Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami gave a speech after kissing Fakhrizadeh's casket and putting his forehead against it. He said Fakhrizadeh's killing would make Iranians "more united, more determined."

"For the continuation of your path, we will continue with more speed and more power," Hatami said in comments aired live by state television.

Hatami said the death of the scientist, whom he called a martyr, would make him a model for Iranian youths and would only strengthen the nation's resolve to forge ahead with his work.

Though he did not specify how, Hatami said the country would take to heart the commands of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, to punish the perpetrators and commanders behind the killing. Tehran is assembling an elite group to capture and prosecute the perpetrators, Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, said Monday. Members include the attorney general and select members of the armed forces and intelligence services.

Hatami also criticized countries that hadn't condemned Fakhrizadeh's killing and warned: "This will catch up with you someday."

ISRAELI MEASURES

Israel has not officially commented on the Friday attack in keeping with its policy of not speaking out on security matters. Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Israeli radio on Monday that he did not know who was behind the ambush.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz has sent a cable to all Israeli diplomatic delegations around the globe, urging diplomats to maintain "the highest level of readiness and awareness of any irregular activity" around missions and Jewish community centers.

Hebrew-language media in Israel reported that after Fakhrizadeh's killing, the Foreign Ministry ordered security increased at certain Israeli diplomatic missions overseas. The ministry declined to comment on diplomatic security matters.

The European Union, United Nations and Germany, among others, have condemned the assassination and called for restraint. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that Britain was "concerned" by the killing.

"We're still waiting to see the full facts, to address the full facts of what's happened in Iran, but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law, which is very clear against targeting civilians," Raab said.

Late Sunday, the United Arab Emirates, which just reached a normalization deal with Israel, issued a statement condemning "the heinous assassination." The UAE, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, warned that the killing "could further fuel conflict in the region."

Last year, the UAE found itself in the middle of an escalating series of incidents between Iran and the U.S. Though long suspicious of Iran's nuclear program, the Emirates has said it wants to deescalate the crisis. The UAE just started passenger air service to Israel, and Israelis are expected to vacation in the country over Hanukkah in the coming days.

Bahrain, an island kingdom in the Persian Gulf that also recently normalized relations with Israel, similarly condemned Fakhrizadeh's killing.

"In light of the current situation in the region, the kingdom of Bahrain calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid new levels of instability," Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's foreign minister, in a call with his Iranian counterpart, said the killing pours fuel on the fire "at a time the region and the international community are looking for ways to reduce tensions and return to the table of dialogue and diplomacy."

IRAN'S NEXT STEPS

Fakhrizadeh's death has emboldened critics of President Hassan Rouhani, a centrist who has championed dialogue and Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and five other world powers. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018.

Iran's parliament met Sunday for a closed intelligence briefing about Fakhrizadeh's assassination. A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Abolfazl Amouyee, accused the international inspectors tasked with monitoring the country's nuclear power program of possible espionage and called for their access to be limited. "We are sensitive toward the espionage of the IAEA inspectors," Amouyee said, according to Fars, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The calls for retribution heightened concerns that the situation could escalate. Over the weekend, Germany urged all sides to refrain from retaliatory actions in the last weeks of the Trump administration to preserve hopes for renewed negotiations over Iran's nuclear program once President-elect Joe Biden assumes the presidency.

Biden is expected to try to restore the accord, perhaps adding limits on Iran's production and export of sophisticated weapons, but the killing threatens to complicate that effort. Iran's reaction over the next few weeks is likely to determine whether it will succeed, analysts say.

Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment, said in tweet Sunday that Iran's leadership now faces a dilemma over how to respond to Fakhrizadeh's killing without compromising other demands, such as U.S. sanctions relief. "To restore its economy Iran needs a full or partial return to the nuclear deal. To restore deterrence/pride it will want to avenge Fakhrizadeh's death. Doing the latter without sabotaging the former is most difficult. That's one reason why Fakhrizadeh was killed."

Information for this article was contributed by Nasser Karimi, Jon Gambrell and Ilan Ben Zion of The Associated Press; by Miriam Berger of The Washington Post; by Isabella Kwai of The New York Times; and by Zainab Fattah of Bloomberg News.

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami speaks during a funeral ceremony for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, shown in the banner at background, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held the funeral Monday for the slain scientist who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, military personnel carry the flag draped coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, in a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held the funeral service for Fakhrizadeh, who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, military personnel carry the flag draped coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, in a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held a funeral service Monday for the slain scientist who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

People pray at the grave of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, during his burial in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held the funeral service Monday for the slain scientist who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Hamed Malekpour/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, military personnel carry the flag draped coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, in a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held the funeral Monday for the slain scientist who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, officials and armed forces commanders pray and pay their respect over the flag draped coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, in a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held the funeral service Monday for the slain scientist who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, military military commanders attend a funeral ceremony of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, in a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held the funeral Monday for the slain scientist who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)

People pray at the grave of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, during his burial in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Iran held a funeral service Monday for the slain scientist who founded its military nuclear program two decades ago, with the Islamic Republic's defense minister vowing to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power." (Hamed Malekpour/Tasnim News Agency via AP)