Longhorns get stopin crucial spot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Courtney Ramey and No. 17 Texas offered a glimpse Monday of the Longhorns' potential depth to start the relocated Maui Invitational.

But Coach Shaka Smart wants to see the defense look a little sharper, too.

Ramey hit the go-ahead driving score with 20 seconds left, and the Longhorns survived a pair of final-possession Davidson shots for the win to beat the Wildcats 78-76 in Monday's tournament opener.

Texas (2-0) shot 48% and led nearly the entire second half, yet missed too many free throws and struggled to get stops as Davidson (1-1) shot nearly 57% for the game.

"We've got a long way to go defensively with our guys and one-on-one defense," Smart said. "I think as a team they know that. But certainly learned about our guys' resolve. They showed good resolve."

Ramey's score broke a 76-76 tie, then the Longhorns came up with a pair of stops. Davidson's Sam Mennenga missed a contested three-pointer from the wing, but the Wildcats got another shot when the ball went out of bounds with 3.8 seconds left.

The Wildcats inbounded again to Mennenga, who missed a final three for the win with Texas' Andrew Jones closely defending him. Mennenga turned toward a nearby official at the horn, while Davidson Coach Bob McKillop also walked onto the court with arms extended to address officials briefly.

"You obviously have never seen me protest because that was very kind," McKillop said. "My comment to him after the game was far from a protest. I just asked him very gentlemanly: 'Do you think he got hit on that last play?' "

Ramey scored 14 points to lead the Longhorns, who had six players in double figures. Mennenga, a 6-9 redshirt freshman from New Zealand, had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Davidson.

Ramey was just 3 of 10 from the floor before his winning shot, getting a step on Carter Collins beyond the arc. As Ramey drove toward the rim, Davidson big man Luka Brajkovic got caught trying to defend both Ramey and Jericho Sims at the other side of the paint.

"I saw an open lane," Ramey said. "Jericho did a good job in the game of just making himself available, so they had to take him away, which freed me up."

Texas built seven-point leads three times in the second half, the last time coming on Sims' whistle-drawing dunk to make it 72-65 with 5:06 left. But Davidson hung in and fought back to tie it on Brajkovic's hook shot with 62 seconds left, setting up the final sequence.

The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 78, UNLV 51

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- North Carolina started its first game of the relocated Maui Invitational so badly that it faced an immediate double-digit hole as its Hall of Fame coach benched multiple starters.

The Tar Heels offered up a confidence-building response to those early troubles.

Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points to help UNC beat UNLV 78-51. After falling behind 13-0, the Tar Heels used a big run spanning halftime and a dominating effort on the glass to advance.

Garrison Brooks added 14 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the first half for the Tar Heels (2-0), who didn't score for the first 6 1/2 minutes. But UNC closed the gap, then went on a 28-4 run for its own big lead.

The Tar Heels got a big contribution from senior reserve Andrew Platek, who had 11 points and hit a pair of first-half three-pointers after UNC sputtered out of the tipoff.

Bryce Hamilton scored 15 points for the Runnin' Rebels (0-2), who hit their first five shots. But UNLV made 13 of 57 shots (22.8%) while the Tar Heels snagged seemingly every miss to finish with a 54-35 rebounding advantage.

UNLV led 27-22 on Caleb Grill's three-pointer with 4:56 left before halftime, but had one basket over the next 9 1/2 minutes -- including an 0-for-10 start after halftime as the Tar Heels turned a 37-30 lead into a 50-31 margin on Davis' three-pointer with 15:29 left.

