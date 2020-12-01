Simmons Bank to sell

4 branches in Illinois

Simmons Bank announced Monday it will sell four branches in Southern Illinois to a credit union based in the area.

Citizens Equity First Credit Union of Peoria, Ill., will buy the branches, including loans and deposits, located in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the financial institutions said the purchase is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

"We are pleased about the opportunity this transaction provides our Illinois customers and associates and believe the partnership with CEFCU will be very beneficial for all stakeholders," said George Makris Jr., president and chief executive officer of Simmons.

State and federal regulators must approve the deal.

"CEFCU has a longstanding history of success and growth through improving the financial well-being of members and the communities we serve," said Mark Spenny, president and chief executive officer of the credit union.

-- Andrew Moreau

Powell: Economic

uncertainty ahead

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday that the pace of improvement in the economy has moderated in recent months with future prospects remaining "extraordinarily uncertain."

In remarks released by the Fed, Powell said that the increase in new covid-19 cases both in the United States and abroad was "concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months. A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities."

Powell said while progress on developing vaccines had been "very positive," significant challenges remained regarding the timing, production and distribution of the vaccines, and it remained difficult to assess the economic implications of this process with any degree of confidence.

Powell's remarks were prepared for a joint appearance he will make today with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the Senate Banking Committee. The hearing is part of the panel's oversight responsibilities required under the multitrillion economic support legislation Congress passed in the spring.

-- The Associated Press

Index slides 5.08

to end at 468.47

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 468.47, down 5.08.

"Despite Monday's slight sell-off in stocks, the S&P 500 index had its best November ever helped along by the technology sector as today's session saw shares of Apple rallying once again," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.