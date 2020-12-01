Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Stephen Presley, 29, of 38 Miser Road in Noel, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Presley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Maynor A. Alas, 45, of 2114 S.E. Atherton Circle, was arrested Sunday in connection with registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting. Alas was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Ryan Lee Kaiser, 33, of 555 Asboth St., was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Kaiser was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Mister Corey Wayne Chavis, 40, of 2522 Johnson Meadows Place No. 204, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault on family or household member. Chavis was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.