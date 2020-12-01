Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Saban eyes LSU return

Alabama Coach Nick Saban expects to be back on the sidelines Saturday at LSU. Saban, who tested positive for covid-19 Wednesday, had to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 42-13 victory over rival Auburn from home over the weekend while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian ran the show. "I'm feeling fine, so you don't need to worry about me," Saban said Monday. "And just to make it clear, I'll be evaluated by the medical staff later in the week and they'll make a determination as to when I come back. But I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week." The 69-year-old coach has said he had only mild symptoms and no fever. The SEC requires those with positive tests to remain isolated for at least 10 days from when they first started experiencing symptoms. They have to go at least 24 hours without a fever before being allowed to return. That gives Saban a window to return against LSU Saturday night in a game that was postponed from Nov. 14 because of the Tigers' covid-10-related issues.

Georgia QB in portal

Quarterback D'Wan Mathis, who opened the season as Georgia's starter against the University of Arkansas, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Coach Kirby Smart said Monday he wanted Mathis, a redshirt freshman, to continue his career at Georgia, where JT Daniels has emerged as the starter. Mathis, a redshirt freshman, was not with the Bulldogs for Saturday's 45-16 victory at South Carolina on Saturday. That led to questions that Mathis might enter the transfer portal as the Bulldogs prepare for this week's game against Vanderbilt. Smart said Mathis "has handled everything first class." Mathis could not hold the starting job after winning a preseason competition after Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, the projected starter, opted out of the season. Stetson Bennett replaced Mathis in Georgia's win over Arkansas. Mathis completed 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards with an interception before giving way to Bennett.

NFL suspends WR Fuller

Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller said he's been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram on Monday, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league's policy. "I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake," he wrote on Instagram. "I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021." The suspension is a big blow for a team on which he had become the No. 1 receiver after the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Fuller ranks 10th in the NFL with 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns this season, which are both career highs. Fuller has had five 100-yard receiving games this season, capped by a season-high 171-yard, 2-touchdown performance in Houston's win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. He will be a free agent after this season.

Garrett on track to return

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is on track to be activated from the covid-19 list Wednesday after missing two games with the virus. Garrett sat out Cleveland's wins over Philadelphia and Jacksonville the past two weeks after testing positive Nov. 20. He's been isolated at home and following league protocols. Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski did not want to address whether Garrett, who was leading the NFL with 91/2 sacks when he tested positive, had suffered moderate or severe symptoms during his illness. The Browns (8-3) will begin on-field preparation for this week's game at Tennessee on Wednesday, and Stefanski said Garrett has hit all the mandatory markers to ensure his return. "He's trending that way, yes," Stefanski said.

BASEBALL

Royals make Minor deal

The Kansas City Royals agreed to a two-year deal with pitcher Mike Minor and finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract with outfielder Michael Taylor as they work to piece together a roster. The deal with the 32-year-old Minor was reached late Sunday and requires him to pass a physical before it can be completed. Taylor's deal, announced Monday, includes up to $1 million in incentives. Minor resurrected his career three years ago in Kansas City, when he had a 2.55 ERA in 65 games and went 6 for 6 in save opportunities. But eager to return to a starting rotation, the left-hander signed a three-year deal with Texas that offseason, and he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 2019 before he was traded to Oakland for the stretch run last season. The 29-year-old Taylor hit just .196 in 38 games with the Nationals last season, then became a free agent Oct. 15 when he refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues. Taylor was a finalist for the Gold Glove in 2017, when he also hit a career-best .271 with 19 home runs in just 113 games.

Marlins buy reliever

The Cleveland Indians sold side-arm reliever Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins on Monday for $100,000, and Miami designated right-hander Jose Urena for assignment. Urena, the Marlins' opening day starter in 2018 and 2019, spent six seasons with the Marlins and had been with them longer than any other active player. He went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts last season, when he had a $3.75 million salary and earned $1,388,889 in prorated pay. He had been projected for a salary of about $4 million for 2021. Cimber went 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games this past season for Cleveland, which acquired the right-hander in 2018 from the San Diego Padres in the deal that brought All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians. The 30-year-old Cimber went 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 110 appearances with the Indians over 21/2 seasons. He was 6-3 in 2019, when he pitched in 68 games.

Mets, Barnes agree

Right-hander Jacob Barnes and the New York Mets agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract on Monday. The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angeles last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30. He is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 199 relief appearances and one start in five major-league seasons.

ATHLETICS

Georgia AD to retire

Greg McGarity is retiring after 10 years as Georgia's athletic director. The 66-year-old McGarity said Monday his retirement will begin Dec. 31. He served in a variety of roles in two stints at Georgia, his alma mater, covering 25 years. He also is a former administrator at Florida from 1992-2010. During his time as Georgia's athletic director, the budget of the athletic association grew from $89 million in 2010 to $153 million. McGarity has overseen $200 million in facility improvements. Josh Brooks, Georgia's senior deputy director of athletics, will serve as interim athletic director beginning Jan. 1.

BASKETBALL

Hawks deal with injuries

Three Atlanta Hawks newcomers are dealing with injuries as the team prepares to open training camp. First-round draft pick Onyeka Okongwu has inflammation in the sesamoid bone of his left foot. An MRI confirmed the condition, which has forced the No. 6 overall selection from Southern California to make a gradual return to form shooting and conditioning activities. Okongwu is expected to back up center Clint Capela and provide a defensive presence for the revamped Hawks. The team also announced that guards Kris Dunn (right knee cartilage) and Tony Snell (right foot inflammation) underwent MRIs.