The Recruiting Guy

Parkview's Summons receives preferred walk-on offer from Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:27 p.m.
Jared Summons

Little Rock Parkview offensive lineman Jared Summons now has an opportunity to follow his brother and NBA forward Bobby Portis’ footsteps and play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Summons, 6-4, 282 pounds, received a preferred walk-on offer from offensive analyst Joseph Henry.

“I was just talking about this with my mom because this would be great because I already have another brother that’s between me and Bobby that’s up there now,” Summons said.

He has scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin, Henderson State, Missouri Southern and Arkansas Tech while drawing interest from Austin Peay, Arkansas State, Missouri State and Northeastern State.

Summons weighed as much as 350 pounds as a sophomore but dropped weight by working out and changing his eating habits. He played nose guard the previous two years before switching to offense.

He graded out at 82% and had 64 knockdown blocks in his first year as an offensive lineman.

Summons plans to talk things over with his family and make a decision between now and his birthday on Dec. 27. The opportunity to be a Razorback is big for him.

“It would mean everything knowing my brother went there,” Summons said. “The Portis last name, that’s his legacy. I would like to start my own legacy with my own last name. Me being from Little Rock, it’s probably a dream come true knowing we don’t have an NBA or NFL team.

"Being a Hog would mean everything to me.”

