Parkview's Summons receives preferred walk-on offer from Hogs

Little Rock Parkview offensive lineman Jared Summons now has an opportunity to follow his brother and NBA forward Bobby Portis’ footsteps and play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Summons, 6-4, 282 pounds, received a preferred walk-on offer from offensive analyst Joseph Henry.

“I was just talking about this with my mom because this would be great because I already have another brother that’s between me and Bobby that’s up there now,” Summons said.

He has scholarship offers from Tennessee-Martin, Henderson State, Missouri Southern and Arkansas Tech while drawing interest from Austin Peay, Arkansas State, Missouri State and Northeastern State.

Summons weighed as much as 350 pounds as a sophomore but dropped weight by working out and changing his eating habits. He played nose guard the previous two years before switching to offense.

He graded out at 82% and had 64 knockdown blocks in his first year as an offensive lineman.

Summons plans to talk things over with his family and make a decision between now and his birthday on Dec. 27. The opportunity to be a Razorback is big for him.

“It would mean everything knowing my brother went there,” Summons said. “The Portis last name, that’s his legacy. I would like to start my own legacy with my own last name. Me being from Little Rock, it’s probably a dream come true knowing we don’t have an NBA or NFL team.

"Being a Hog would mean everything to me.”