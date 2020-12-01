Police: Conway woman grazed by bullet in drive-by shooting

The Conway Police Department is seeking the public's help in gathering information related to a drive-by shooting that occurred after 5 a.m. on Timberpeg Court Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an area near Timberpeg Court and Bruce Street, and found a woman bleeding.

The woman told officers that as she was leaving her home, she noticed a dark colored four door car driving with its lights off. At this time, she witnessed two men running back toward the vehicle, she told police.

Police said as the woman drove past the vehicle, someone fired.

The bullets grazed the woman's head and her hand. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Her injuries appear not to be life-threatening, said LaTresha Woodruff, spokeswoman for the police department.

A post on the police department's Facebook page states detectives are following up on possible leads, which include several instances of breaking and entering of cars in the area, which police believe are likely related to this case.

The investigation is ongoing.​​​​​​