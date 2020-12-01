Rain, snow possible for parts of state

A storm system could bring a rain-and-snow mixture to much of the state late Wednesday and early Thursday, but forecasters said there is little chance of snow accumulation except for a couple of small areas in the Ozarks and Ouachitas.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock said it has “scaled back” on its earlier prediction that Northwest Arkansas could see snow accumulation during the upcoming storm. Instead, meteorologists are saying that a “dusting” might happen in the area surrounding Hardy and also in parts of Madison and Newton counties, but probably not elsewhere.

A mixture of rain and snow remains possible for about half of the state, according to the weather service. Forecast maps are showing that possibility for those living as far south as De Queen along the west side of the state.

Along the east side of the state, only the area north of Jonesboro is expected to see a mix of rain and snow beginning Wednesday night, according to the Service.

The Little Rock area is not likely to see any snow while the system rolls through, forecasters said. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for the rest of the week, according to the forecast.

The high temperature for Wednesday in Little Rock is expected to be 52 degrees with a low of 37 degrees.

As for Thursday, temperatures are expected to dip, but not by much. The forecast has Thursday’s high listed at 48 degrees and the low at 35 degrees.