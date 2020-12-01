Schools leader signed for 2&1/2

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School Board has set the stage for a new school district superintendent to start work at the end of the year.

After an executive session Monday, the board unanimously voted in favor of entering into a contract with Terry Morawski. The approval came with an amendment for the contract to run from Dec. 31 through June 30, 2023.

"With the contract in place, the board authorizes Morawski to conduct the business of the district from Dec. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 under the delegated authority of Dr. Doug Brubaker as his contract with FSPS [Fort Smith Public Schools] comes to its end," a news release from the district states.

The district announced in a Nov. 10 news release that Brubaker, superintendent since January 2017, had been named the lone finalist for superintendent of the Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District. Brubaker is scheduled to begin his new job Jan. 4 after being named superintendent by the trustees there Monday following a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

The Fort Smith School Board on Nov. 10 approved promoting Morawski, who has been deputy superintendent since July 2018, to the top job, effective Jan. 4, and negotiating a contract. It also voted to approve a mutual termination of Brubaker's contract, effective Dec. 31, conditioned upon him receiving a contract in Texarkana.

Morawski has had a variety of roles, including deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, chief operations officer and director, in the more than 20 years he has worked in public education, according to the Fort Smith School District. He has also been part of the leadership team for the Strategic Planning process, Citizens Millage Committee, Citizens Capital Improvement Program Advisory Committee and other initiatives in Fort Smith.

Zena Featherston Marshall, executive director of communication and community partnerships for the district, said Monday that Morawski's base salary is set at $215,000.