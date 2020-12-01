State expects 25,000 doses for covid fight

As totals of covid-19 patients in hospitals set new records Monday, the state's health secretary told lawmakers he expects the first wave of a new covid-19 vaccine to arrive within weeks.

The number of hospitalized Arkansas covid-19 patients -- as well as those in intensive care and on ventilators -- reached new highs in the aftermath of a surge of new cases in November. On Monday, the number of new virus cases -- 1,112 -- was lower than the totals for Saturday or Sunday, according to Health Department data, but numbers are expected to rise again. The department also reported that 32 people died.

Jose Romero, secretary of the state Department of Health, warned the House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor committees that the state is about to "enter a surge upon a surge" of new cases.

He told lawmakers he expects Arkansas to receive roughly 25,000 doses of Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine sometime at the end of next week or the beginning of the week after that, but that won't be enough to cover all of the health care workers who will receive the vaccine first.

"You would probably have to wait until the second allotment of the vaccine to begin to cover that," he said, and the second allotment is expected within a few weeks after that first allotment.

"It is important to keep in mind that we will not have enough individuals vaccinated until we open it to the general public," and that's why he has indicated people should continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands "well into next year," Romero said.

"I foresee that happening at least until the middle, until three quarters of next year before we have enough people fully vaccinated in order we can begin to return somewhat to normal," he said.

The state's count of coronavirus patients admitted to ICUs increased by 17 to a record high of 407, according to the Health Department covid-19 dashboard. Seventy beds were available out of the state's 1,139 ICU beds.

There were 211 patients with coronavirus on ventilators, an increase of 26 from Sunday, and 1,063 covid-19 patients in hospitals -- a jump of 33 from Sunday.

"Today's increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a written statement. "Our front-line workers need our help as we head into the winter months of this pandemic."

"Based upon national trends and expert concerns on the holiday season, it does seem that we are in the lull before the storm," Hutchinson said. "I expect the antigen testing to pick up again later in the week and that is where many of the positive cases are identified. I applaud our health department team and all the health care workers who have been so diligent during this entire pandemic."

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Monday that the record highs do not surprise her and the state should brace for even worse statistics in the next couple of weeks as the fallout from Thanksgiving gatherings hits.

"I'm deeply concerned with the numbers we could have by the end of this next week," Dillaha said. "I believe there was more transmission than we would like to have had during the Thanksgiving holidays. The transmission that we experience will result in more cases and higher hospitalization numbers."

Romero warned lawmakers to expect another surge of coronavirus cases in the next few weeks.

"I am sorry to say this," he said. "But I think you have to have a realistic view of what is going to happen in the next few weeks. We are about to enter a surge upon a surge."

Unfortunately, people across the nation have not heeded warnings about the possible risk of infection in traveling during the start of the holiday season, he said.

"That is a harbinger of possible surge," Romero said. "We have yet to enter Christmas and New Years."

VACCINE SAFETY

In his meeting with the legislative health committees Monday afternoon, Romero said it does no good to have a covid-19 vaccine if the public has reservations about it and the vaccine doesn't get put into people's arms.

"That's why I have stressed over and over again, that as far as we see today ... this is a safe vaccine," said Romero, who leads the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The Operation Warp Speed partnership between the federal government and private industry has allowed for the accelerated development of vaccine, and safety has been a paramount consideration on the part of industry and federal officials in clinical trials, he said.

"I think it is very important for me to bring to you the understanding that safety will not be, has not been compromised at any point, during this process and the vaccine that is approved by the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] and approved by the CDC will meet the same standards that we have had for any preventative infectious disease in the past," Romero said.

Romero said department officials have no plans to attempt to change state law to mandate the use of covid-19 vaccine.

HOSPITAL BEDS

Out of the state's total 9,144 hospital beds, 2,466 remained available Monday. Included in that number are nearly 400 beds in psychiatric or rehabilitation facilities that are not used for covid-19 care.

Dillaha said more bed space can be made, but staffing those makeshift beds and staff burnout are the problem.

"That is where we will be stressed the most," she said.

Ashley Warren, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Hospital Association, echoed Dillaha's sentiments that staffing is the greatest challenge hospitals are facing as cases and hospitalizations continue to grow.

"Health care workers throughout the state are showing remarkable strength and endurance, but they are growing more physically, emotionally, and mentally depleted by the day," Warren said. "Hospitals have worked regionally since the spring – and more recently through the Winter Task Force – to find strategic ways to alleviate some of this pressure."

Hospitals increase the number of ICU bed spaces by expanding into new physical areas or changing the use of current areas. Some hospitals are making their own ventilators using existing equipment.

The total number of ICU beds grew by 58, from 1,081 beds on Nov. 1 to 1,139. Ventilator inventory grew to 1,072 machines, with typical inventory being around 1,025.

In November, the fewest covid-19 patients on ventilators was 103 on Nov. 5 and again on Nov. 8.

The number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in November began with 655 in the hospital and the 1,000-patient mark was passed Nov. 25 with 1,028.

At St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, the patient numbers are running at levels "not seen since the pandemic began," hospital spokesman Mitchell Nail said. "Increasing regional hospitalization numbers have strained our overall capacity."

Covid-19 patients require isolated care and staffing, and St. Bernards has employed previously unused space and resources to accommodate the increase.

The Jonesboro hospital has opened an infusion center and follow-up clinic, solely for covid-19 patients.

"We believe this clinic will help at-risk covid-19-positive patients avoid hospitalization through different FDA emergency use authorization treatments," Nail said. "St. Bernards stands ready to provide care to any person who needs it, but covid-19 has created challenges we have not encountered before."

The hospital is also asking that patients who do not need emergency care use other services the facility offers -- such as virtual visits, primary care and urgent-care services -- before coming to the Emergency Department, which, Nail said, has experienced heavy volumes of late.

The average hospital stay for a covid-positive patient is around 10 days. A patient placed on a ventilator -- if he experiences persistent hypoxia without responding to other supplemental oxygen therapy -- will likely need the equipment for at least seven days, Nail said.

Martine Pollard, spokeswoman for the Northwest Arkansas Covid-19 health care community -- which includes Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers, Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Health System, Arkansas Children's Northwest, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest -- said in a release that over the Thanksgiving holiday, health care workers and systems in the northwest part of the state cared for those in their covid units at "an almost all time high."

"Caring for inpatient COVID patients, ICU high acuity patients, along with other diverse medical needs, gives us grave concern," Pollard said.

The NWA health systems continue to work together monitoring community spread, testing supplies, staffing, equipment and modification of covid units -- while knowing surrounding regions and states are experiencing similar case and hospitalization increases, limiting resource reserves, Pollard said.

"We are holding steady but if this continues, we will overstress our health care workforce that cares for all of us," she said.

Dillaha said Hutchinson's Covid-19 Winter Task Force is discussing the hospitalization issues and the potential to be faced with "some very difficult decisions in the future."

"How do we care for the covid patients in the lower-acuity hospitals when they cannot be transferred to one with higher acuity because they can't accept any more transfers? We've got to be asking ourselves those questions and working on solutions," Dillaha said. "What will we do when we have more patients that need ventilators, and we have ventilators, but no one to take care of them? We could potentially get there."

Warren said there's one sure solution.

"The best way to alleviate the pressure on hospitals is to limit the spread of covid-19," Warren said. "The question we need to be asking is: 'What are Arkansans doing to stop the spread of covid-19?' We need Arkansans to wear masks, maintain social distance, avoid crowds, and practice good hand hygiene."

BY THE NUMBERS

Results from 9,669 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests were reported Monday, along with 531 rapid antigen tests. PCR tests are more accurate, but antigen tests give faster results.

The daily testing numbers were lower than the seven-day average of 10,516 for PCR tests and 2,157 for antigen tests.

There were about 310,000 PCR tests and more than 50,000 antigen tests performed in November, according to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette analysis of Health Department data.

The highest number of tests performed in a 24-hour period in November was on Nov. 20, when 15,095 PCR and 3,383 tests were performed.

Of the 1,112 new cases reported Monday, 146 were attributed to correctional facilities.

In the month of November, 45,169 cases were added to the total and the deaths of 577 Arkansans were attributed to covid-19.

The cumulative total of cases rose to 157,359 since the pandemic hit the state in March.

The county with the most new covid-19 confirmed and probable cases reported Monday was Pulaski County with 153, followed by Craighead County with 86; Washington County with 64; Garland County with 58; and Benton County with 56.

The counties with the most new cases are also among the ones with the most active cases, with 1,769 in Pulaski County; 1,216 in Washington County; 1,017 in Benton County; 770 in Craighead County; and 613 in Sebastian County.

According to a Health Department report Monday, the highest percentage of active cases -- 12%, or 1,958 -- was traced to people who have visited retail stores in the 14 days prior to diagnosis. About 3% of active cases were traced to restaurant visits, 3% to church attendance and 3% to medical provider appointments. Visits to bars, barbershops, day cares, hotels and gyms each accounted for less than 1% of the active cases.

The categories are not mutually exclusive and do not add up to the total number of cases because those with active covid-19 can go to multiple places.

According to the same report, 54% of the active cases are females, while males make up 44%. By race, 54% of the active cases are attributed to whites while 13% are Black. About 1% is attributed to native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and the race is not identified in 5% of the numbers.

According to age, the largest segment of active cases, or 30%, are 25-44 years old; 28% are between 45-64 years old; 18% are 65 and older; 13% are children under 18; and 12% are 18 to 24 years old.

The report also shows that more than 80% of the total deaths attributed to covid-19 are those 65 years old and above. Those 45-64 account for 18% of the deaths while those ages 25-44 account for 3% and those 18-24, less than 1%. There have been no deaths attributed to covid-19 for those under 18 years of age, according to the report.

By gender, 51% of deaths were male while 48% were female and less than 1% were an unidentified gender. According to race, whites make up for 74% of the covid-19 deaths, followed by Blacks at 18%, 6.3% missing or other, and 2% native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

The report lists 108 covid-19 deaths as Hispanic or Latino/Latina under a separate category of ethnicity.