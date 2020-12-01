Stubborn NFL makes farce of games

I saw enough of the Broncos-Saints game Sunday to know that it was a total farce of an NFL game. One team had all of its quarterbacks out and had a practice squad wide receiver playing the position.

The Saints scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead on their third possession, and at that point you knew the game was over. The Saints could have punted on first down the rest of the game and the Broncos still would not have been able to win.

Kendall Hinton was 1-of-9 passing for 13 yards. No, that's not a misprint. A starting quarterback had 13 yards passing in an NFL game in which he played pretty much every snap.

Hinton wasn't even the team's first choice to play quarterback once it was determined that the four quarterbacks on the roster would have to sit out due to covid-19 protocols. The first choice was the team's offensive quality control coach who hadn't played quarterback since 2012, when he was in college.

You can't make this stuff up.

The Broncos ran some read-option and triple-option plays, but this isn't the old Big 8 when Oklahoma and Nebraska would dominate opponents with that kind of offense. Of course, I would understand if you might have been confused considering the Saints are playing a tight end/wide receiver (Taysom Hill) at quarterback too because of an injury to Drew Brees, and their offense was similar to the Broncos at times.

Think about this -- the NFL staged a game Sunday where the winning quarterback threw for 78 yards and the two quarterbacks combined to throw for 91 yards. That's how dumb things got this weekend, and yet the NFL rolled that product out there with a straight face because, well, the show must go on?

Give me a break.

That brings me to the Steelers-Ravens game now scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. I am not of the opinion that the NFL should make the Ravens forfeit because they aren't the only team who broke protocols. The virus is spreading everywhere, so to blame the players for what happened to them with respect to this covid-19 outbreak is silly.

I do think, however, that this game needs to be canceled or postponed to a Week 18. I don't care that it isn't fair to the Steelers. Life isn't fair and this is a pandemic. A whole lot has happened that isn't fair and we continue to move forward, endure, adapt and overcome.

But what is the point of playing this game Wednesday when the Ravens are one positive test from petitioning the NFL to see if they can suit up Ozzie Newsome for the game? Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Jamal Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed all might need to suit up in order for the Ravens to field a competitive team.

This is ridiculous. The Ravens had nine consecutive days of at least one player with a positive test, including Monday.

I get that the NFL doesn't want to go to the Week 18 scenario, but at some point, someone in that office in New York needs to ask themselves if a game like this is helping the brand. Is this good for the league's image?

NBC should want this one to be a freebie and ask for a credit from the NFL. Why pay for this junk? I know it is Ravens-Steelers and those games are always competitive regardless of the cast of characters, but this is Ravens-Steelers in name only. The Ravens are missing way too many players to be a legitimate NFL team.

The NFL doesn't want to cancel games, but these situations with the Broncos and Ravens have highlighted the fact that not every game is worth playing. Fans want to watch games that at least have a chance to be competitive.

Teams that are missing so many key players at key positions have no prayer of making it competitive, and that's why these two games should have been canceled or postponed.