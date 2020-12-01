Super Quiz: Trump

A bridge term for a hand played without a trump suit.
Satchmo's instrument.
What are trumped-up charges?
What is a strumpet?
Name the heaviest living bird native to North America.
Tony Schwartz was Donald Trump's co-author on this 1987 book.
"The Last Trump" is the science fiction short story by this Isaac.
What type of talk or writing is "trumpery"?
In card games, the term "trump" is an alteration of this word for win.
ANSWERS:
No-trump
Trumpet
Fabricated, made up, concocted
A female prostitute
Trumpeter swan
"The Art of the Deal"
Isaac Asimov
Nonsensical or deceptive
Triumph
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.