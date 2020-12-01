Sections
Super Quiz: Trump

Today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. A bridge term for a hand played without a trump suit.

  2. Satchmo's instrument.

  3. What are trumped-up charges?

  4. What is a strumpet?

  5. Name the heaviest living bird native to North America.

  6. Tony Schwartz was Donald Trump's co-author on this 1987 book.

  7. "The Last Trump" is the science fiction short story by this Isaac.

  8. What type of talk or writing is "trumpery"?

  9. In card games, the term "trump" is an alteration of this word for win.

ANSWERS:

  1. No-trump

  2. Trumpet

  3. Fabricated, made up, concocted

  4. A female prostitute

  5. Trumpeter swan

  6. "The Art of the Deal"

  7. Isaac Asimov

  8. Nonsensical or deceptive

  9. Triumph

