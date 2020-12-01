WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Governor Hutchinson addresses the media during a weekly update on Arkansas' response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1125gov/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 157,359 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 2,502.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb6iC0sHkdY]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.