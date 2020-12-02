$1.95M to aid UA architect program

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville couple's planned estate gift of $1.95 million to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will support public outreach by the university's architecture school and help pay for student expenses like field trips and supplies.

Tom and Jill King moved to Fayetteville in 2008 after careers as economic researchers and in government, as well as private sector work in finance and accounting, Tom King said.

Neither had personal ties to UA before moving to Arkansas, said King, who attended Stanford and met his wife when both were attending graduate school at Yale.

"I felt for a long time, Yale doesn't need more money and Stanford doesn't need more money," he said when asked about the couple's decision to give to UA.

King said the couple's interest in UA grew out of their purchase of a home designed by renowned architect Fay Jones, for whom the university's architecture school is named.

"The department is already excellent -- it will become even better -- and that kind of thing is worth supporting wherever you can find it," King said.

The JATK Endowment for Public Programs in Architecture and Design will be established with $1.5 million from the gift. The endowment will be used for a public lecture series as well as exhibitions. About a quarter of the endowment will go to awards for both faculty and students in support of public programs.

UA's architecture public programs "will benefit immensely from this far-sighted gift, establishing an unshakable foundation of programming for the next generation of Fay Jones School students," Peter MacKeith, dean of UA's Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, said in a statement.

The remainder of the gift will establish two endowments supporting students: the JATK Endowment for the Enhancement of Student Experience in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, and the JATK Endowment for the Enhancement of Student Experience in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

Money from these endowments may be used for "travel expenses, field trips, conference fees, entry fees to museums and other educationally significant venues, class supplies, incentive awards for student competitions and events, as well as any activities that positively impact the recruitment and retention of superior and diverse students and faculty," according to the university's announcement.