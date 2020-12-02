7-Day Menu Planner

Editor's note: Susan Nicholson is on vacation. A version of this column appeared Dec. 2, 2015.

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Gather the family for Beef and Potato Kebabs. Cut 1 pound potatoes into 1 ½-inch pieces. Microwave on 100% power for 5 to 6 minutes or just until tender; drain and cool slightly. Combine ¾ cup steak sauce and 2 large cloves garlic (minced); microwave on 100% power for 1 ½ minutes, stirring once. Cut 2 medium zucchini and 1 pound boneless beef top-sirloin steak (1 inch thick) into 1 ¼-inch pieces. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, zucchini and steak with 5 tablespoons of the steak sauce mixture; toss to coat. Alternately thread potatoes, zucchini and steak on 4 metal skewers. Grill or broil kebabs for 9 to 12 minutes for medium-rare to medium, turning occasionally. Brush with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes. Serve with a romaine salad and whole-grain rolls. Buy a chocolate layer cake and serve it with sliced pears for dessert.

Plan ahead: Grill or broil 1 extra pound beef skewers (without zucchini or potatoes) for Monday. Save enough cake for Wednesday.

MONDAY: Turn the extra grilled beef into Beef Sandwiches With Horseradish Sauce: Chop or slice and heat the leftover beef; set aside. Combine 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish with ¼ cup sour cream and 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice; mix well. Toast 1 halved 24-inch baguette; line bottom half with beef and top half with horseradish sauce. Combine the halves and cut crosswise into 8 servings. Serve with oven fries and green beans. Grapes are a simple dessert.

TUESDAY: Dinner couldn't be much easier than enjoying any refrigerated barbecued pork on toasted whole-grain buns. Add deli coleslaw alongside. For dessert, fresh pineapple chunks are easy.

WEDNESDAY: We made quick work of Corn and Bean Soup (see recipe) and polished off most of it in one meal. The longer you let it simmer, the more concentrated the flavors become -- almost like a stew. Serve it with a spinach salad with red onion rings and orange segments and cornbread. Enjoy leftover cake for dessert.

THURSDAY: The children will enjoy the mild flavor of Tamale Pie (see recipe), and you'll enjoy how easy it is to prepare. Serve with a chopped lettuce salad. Think sliced kiwis for dessert.

FRIDAY: Holidays mean penny-pinching, and Lazy Beef Lasagna (see recipe) will be kind to the food budget. Add a mixed green salad and crusty bread. Have some peaches for dessert.

SATURDAY: Impress your family with Cumin-Honey Lamb Steak: Combine 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons honey, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon finely chopped flatleaf parsley, 1 teaspoon cumin, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Brush 1 to 1 ¼ pounds lamb steaks (center leg or sirloin, ¾-inch-thick) with basting sauce. Broil 5 inches from heat source for 4 minutes; turn and brush with sauce. Broil 4 to 6 minutes longer or to desired doneness. Discard leftover basting sauce. Serve with Roasted Potatoes With Thyme and Garlic: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with nonstick foil. Toss 1 ½ pounds small potatoes (cut into 1-inch pieces) with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and ½ teaspoon dried thyme. Spread on baking sheet. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until tender. Add sugar snap peas and a baguette on the side. Buy fruit tarts for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Corn and Bean Soup

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup frozen corn

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted vegetable broth

1 (15- to 19-ounce) can black beans, rinsed

1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles with liquid

Lime slices for garnish

Heat olive oil in a large pot on medium-high. Add onion, cumin, garlic and oregano; cook 1 ½ minutes. Stir in corn, pepper, broth, beans and tomatoes with liquid; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes. Serve with lime slices.

Makes about 5 cups.

Nutrition information: Each cup (prepared with reduced-sodium beans) contains approximately 150 calories, 7 g protein, 2 g fat, 29 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 487 mg sodium and 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Tamale Pie

1 (15- to 17-ounce) package sun-dried tomato or plain heat-and-serve polenta (crumbled)

2 (15-ounce) cans chili with beans

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons salsa, plus extra for garnish

6 tablespoons sour cream

Heat oven to 475 degrees. Place crumbled polenta in a 7-by-11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with chili and cheese. Bake 13 minutes or until bubbly. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon salsa and 1 tablespoon sour cream. Top with extra salsa, as desired.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-fat cheese and sour cream) contains approximately 293 calories, 22 g protein, 10 g fat, 30 g carbohydrate, 54 mg cholesterol, 1,180 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Lazy Beef Lasagna

1 ½ pounds 95% lean ground beef

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (26-ounce) jar marinara sauce or other red pasta sauce

1 (20- to 25-ounce) package refrigerated or frozen cheese ravioli

1 cup shredded Italian-blend cheese

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

Heat large nonstick skillet on medium until hot. Add ground beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into ¾-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings and return beef to skillet. Stir in salt, nutmeg and pepper; mix well. Stir in pasta sauce and 1 ½ cups water; bring to a boil. Cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. In the baking dish, layer half the ravioli, half the beef mixture and half the cheese. Repeat layers with remaining ravioli, beef mixture and cheese; cover with aluminum foil. Bake 15 minutes (20 minutes if using frozen ravioli). Uncover; continue baking 15 to 20 minutes or until sauce is bubbly and pasta is tender. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 589 calories, 43 g protein, 26 g fat, 46 g carbohydrate, 136 mg cholesterol, 1,202 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com