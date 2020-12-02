After decades of discoveries, radio telescope collapses

This satellite image provided by 2020 Maxar Technologies shows the damaged radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2020. The National Science Foundation announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will close the huge telescope in a blow to scientists worldwide who depend on it to search for planets, asteroids and extraterrestrial life, saying it’s too dangerous to keep operating the single-dish radio telescope because the entire structure could collapse. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

ARECIBO, Puerto Rico -- A huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed on Tuesday.

The telescope's 900-ton receiver platform and the Gregorian dome -- a structure as tall as a four-story building that houses secondary reflectors -- fell onto the northern portion of the vast reflector dish more than 400 feet below.

The U.S. National Science Foundation had earlier announced that the Arecibo Observatory would be closed. An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide dish and damaging the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.

The collapse stunned many scientists who had relied on what was until recently the largest radio telescope in the world.

"It sounded like a rumble. I knew exactly what it was," said Jonathan Friedman, who worked for 26 years as a senior research associate at the observatory and still lives near it. "I was screaming. Personally, I was out of control. ... I don't have words to express it. It's a very deep, terrible feeling."

Friedman ran up a small hill near his home and confirmed his suspicions: A cloud of dust hung in the air where the structure once stood, demolishing hopes held by some scientists that the telescope could somehow be repaired.

The collapse at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday wasn't a surprise because many of the wires in the thick cables holding the structure snapped over the weekend, said Angel Vazquez, the telescope's director of operations.

"It was a snowball effect," he said. "There was no way to stop it. ... It was too much for the old girl to take."

He said it was extremely difficult to say whether anything could have been done to prevent the damage that occurred after the first cable snapped in August.

"The maintenance was kept up as best as we could," he said. "[The National Science Foundation] did the best that they could with what they have."

However, observatory director Francisco Cordova said that while the National Science Foundation decided it was too risky to repair the damaged cables before Tuesday's collapse, he believes there had been options, such as relieving tension in certain cables or using helicopters to help redistribute weight.

Meanwhile, installing a new telescope would cost up to $350 million, money the National Science Foundation doesn't have, Vazquez said, adding it would have to come from Congress.

Scientists worldwide had been petitioning U.S. officials and others to reverse the National Science Foundation's decision to close the observatory. The National Science Foundation said at the time that it intended to eventually reopen the visitor center and restore operations at the observatory's remaining assets, including its two LIDAR facilities used for upper atmospheric and ionospheric research, such as analyzing cloud cover and precipitation data. The LIDAR facilities are still operational, along with a 12-meter telescope and a photometer used to study photons in the atmosphere, Vazquez said.

The telescope was built in the 1960s with money from the Defense Department amid a push to develop anti-ballistic missile defenses. It had endured hurricanes, tropical humidity and a recent string of earthquakes in its 57 years of operation.

The telescope has been used to track asteroids on a path to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and determine if a planet is potentially habitable. It also served as a training ground for graduate students and drew about 90,000 visitors a year.