Symphony's 'Home for the Holidays' concert goes online; North Little Rock native, fresh from Broadway, to sing

Left: Laura Leigh Turner will sing with the Arkansas Symphony in its online "Home for the Holidays" concert Dec. 13. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Right: The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is shown in a 2018 file photo.

North Little Rock native Laura Leigh Turner, recently a member of the cast of “Mean Girls” on Broadway, will sing “The First Noel,” “The Christmas Waltz,” “O Holy Night” and “The Light in the Piazza” with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in a live-streamed version of its rescheduled "Home for the Holidays” concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, from Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway.

Co-concertmaster Kiril Laskarov will be the violin soloist in the “Winter” concerto from Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”

The program will also include the “Concerto No. 9” from Vivaldi’s “L’estro armonico” and “Suite of Carols” and “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson. Geoffrey Robson conducts.

“Admission” is free.

The performance will stream at ArkansasSymphony.org/home2020 and will remain available for two weeks thereafter.