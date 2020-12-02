Arkansas virus cases up 2,212; hospitalizations set record for 4th day

A covid testing sign directs drivers waiting in line to get a free covid-19 self-test at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

​​​​​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 2,212 while the number of covid-19 patients in hospitals set a new record for the fourth day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 2,522.

At record levels since Sunday, the number of patients hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 14, to 1,088.

Those patients included 185 who were on ventilators, down from 195 a day earlier.

According to the Health Department's online dashboard of coronavirus information, the cases added to the state's tallies included 1,507 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 705 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 161,521.

That comprised 140,705 confirmed cases and 20,816 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 284, to 16,378, as 1,918 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Wednesday's increase in cases was the fourth-highest in a single day since the start of the pandemic and just the sixth one that has topped 2,000.

It was the largest increase so far on a Wednesday. The previous Wednesday, Nov. 24, the state's count of cases rose by 1,965.

After mostly falling for the past several days, the average number of confirmed and probable cases added to the state's tallies each day rose by 35, to 1,606.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.