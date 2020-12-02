Council mulls delay of employees' raises

Alderman Ivan Whitfield, chairman of the Public Health and Welfare Committee, talks with Mayor Shirley Washington prior to a Tuesday meeting to work out budget details for the Health Dept., Area on Aging, and the city cemetery. Complicating budget talks this year is the uncertainty created by the covid-19 pandemic, which is currently undergoing a surge. Officials worry that potential shutdowns to control the spread of the virus could negatively impact city revenues. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

A new surge in coronavirus cases throughout the nation has placed raises for Pine Bluff city employees in jeopardy as city officials, concerned with the uncertainties going into the New Year, consider putting off implementing any pay increases until they see how revenues will be affected in 2021.

A salary survey conducted by the Johanson Group for the city gave recommendations on salary increases to provide all employees with salaries that equal the minimum average salary for their position, based upon a survey of other cities around the state. To provide those salary increases, along with an across-the-board 3% cost of living increase, would add about $1.2 million to the city budget, said Mayor Shirley Washington, with almost the entire amount to come from new revenues projected to come from Saracen Casino.

In addition, police officers received a $2,776 annual increase on top of that after the department agreed to cut 10 positions to pay for the raise.

Original estimates of revenue the city would get from Saracen Casino Annex totaled $1.2 million annually, and $6.5 million annually once the flagship Saracen Casino Resort was completed. But pandemic restrictions have cut into revenues from both casinos, cutting those amounts by at least 25%, according to city officials.

In the 2020 budget, the city budgeted $1.7 million for cost-of-living raises which provided nonuniformed employees with a 3% cost-of-living increase and uniformed public safety employees with a 5% cost-of-living increase. The bulk of those raises were funded from revenues generated by gaming taxes from Saracen Casino Annex. Those revenues dropped to nothing during the two months casino operations were suspended in the state and have, according to city Finance Director Steve Miller, rebounded to about 75% of pre-covid amounts.

The city's fire department was unable to get a similar increase because there were not enough unfilled positions to cut. Fire Chief Shauwn Howell was told during last year's budget talks that similar raises for firefighters would be addressed this year, but those raises may have to be put on hold as well due to the pandemic.

Council Member Joni Alexander asked during a Tuesday budget meeting that any discussion of raises be deferred to the Ways and Means Committee, which meets Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center to discuss the budget.

The annual budget book from Mayor Washington's office was finalized and printed last month for distribution to the City Council. It included the raises based upon the salary survey recommendations and a 3% cost-of-living increase for all 520 city employees, but the document was published before concerns began to be raised locally regarding a possible surge in coronavirus infections due to holiday travel and public weariness with pandemic restrictions.

Washington told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the recent concerns over a surge in the pandemic had given her and several council members pause due to the uncertainty of revenues going into 2021. She said her office had attended numerous meetings relating to the city's share of $75 million CARES Act funding designated for Arkansas municipalities, attending meetings almost daily and sometimes multiple times a day.

"To do that we had to stay on top of all those meetings and in the meantime, the budget process got underway," she said. After health officials began warning that the pandemic might be on the verge of surging out of control and not knowing what restrictions might be put into place by the incoming Biden Administration, Washington said that depending on $4 million in new money from the casino as the funding source for the raises the city wanted to provide began to look less advisable.

"Going into a covid environment that is increasingly getting worse and going into a new administration," she said, "I just felt like it's not a good idea."

After conferring with council members individually, she said, it seemed more advisable to set some fiscal priorities based upon the uncertainty surrounding the current situation. She said in addition to employee raises, the city needs to be able to set aside funds to increase the emergency reserve fund, increase matching funds for grants, place money into reserve for large equipment purchases, and other fiscal needs.

"We're going to give raises as we can," she said, "as we see what our revenues are actually going to be as we get further into 2021."

In the meantime, Washington said, she is recommending that the City Council approve one-time Christmas bonuses for all city employees, which she said would be a one-time expense to the city of as much as $700,000, depending on the size of the bonuses. Last year, she said, full time employees were given a $500 bonus.

"We're looking at doing more this year, but I'm not sure how much more," she said. "Our employees work hard and they deserve something."