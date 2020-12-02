Crashes on state roads leave 3 dead

A Bonnerdale man died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Garland County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Calvin L. Stewart, 53, was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson on Old Dallas Road around 12:55 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the road, the report said. Stewart hit a utility pole, the report said.

A Rose Bud man, 59, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 36 in White County at around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Clark Vandon was driving in a 2016 Nissan Rogue when an oncoming 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Christel McDaniel, 31, of Bono crossed the centerline and hit Vandon's vehicle, killing him. McDaniel and four others, including three minors, were injured in the crash, which happened in a work zone, according to the report.

Benjamin Gould, 39, of Clarksville died about 5:35 p.m. Saturday when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving ran off Montgomery Street in Clarksville and hit a rock wall, according to a State Police report.