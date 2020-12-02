Marriage Licenses

Ryan Dewey, 35, and Christine Owens, 34, both of Little Rock.

Jesse Hodges, 61, and Billi Stethem, 63, both of Texico, Ill.

Quinton Richard, 36, and Latoya Rumph, 35, both of Maumelle.

Sara Chesser, 26, and David Young, 28, both of Alexander.

Sirinya Prasertvit, 36, and Michael May Jr., 34, both of Little Rock.

Jesse Hidalgo, 24, and Emily Darnell, 23, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-3678. Stacy Sims v. Kervin Dunhoo Sr.

20-3682. Selena Dent v. Lucneus Direny.

20-3687. Darnita Everett-Cosey v. Jason Cosey.

20-3688. Katherine Spencer v. Reggie Spencer.

20-3689. Jennifer Williams v. Phillip Williams.

20-3690. Kaitlin Patton v. Gregory Hafer.

20-3691. Lauren Hendrix v. Chad Hendrix.

20-3692. Zachary Keltner v. Jessica Lester.

20-3695. Cassandra Hogue v. James Hogue.

20-3696. Ian Cawich v. Melissa Cawich.

20-3698. Renessa Sanders v. Morris Sanders Jr.

20-3699. Robert Frazier v. Kate Frazier.

20-3700. Jeff Lambert v. Wrenetta Lambert.

GRANTED

19-2964. Nicholas Genesy v. Jessica Currie.

20-408. Kenneth Hammond v. Cheryll Hammond.

20-560. LaPorcia Thomas v. Rodney Thomas.

20-1785. Kierra Matthews v. Ryan Matthews.

20-2463. Rodney Ealy v. Adria Bryant.

20-3195. Darron Jordan v. Marlesha Chatwood.

20-3276. Alison Daly v. Thomas Daly.

20-3325. Jennifer Kirtley v. Tommy McClure.

20-3585. David Waddles v. Aimee Waddles.