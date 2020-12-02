Sections
Deputies: Two dogs found shot, dead in Craighead County

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:27 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Craighead County sheriff's office is shown in this file photo. ( Stephen Simpson)

Deputies with the Craighead County sheriff’s office are looking for the owners of two pit bulls that were found shot and killed off County Road 234.

Investigator David Bailey said one animal appeared to be the mother, a brown pit bull mix, whose age is unknown at this time. The other animal was a small newborn puppy, Bailey said.

Bailey added that the sheriff’s office will not release photos of the animals, as the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation looking into the deaths of the animals was opened Wednesday morning, Bailey added. The state veterinarian’s office is conducting an autopsy on both animals.

