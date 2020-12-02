Sections
Police Beat

by William Sanders | Today at 3:48 a.m.

Drug charges filed

after driver stopped

Sherwood police arrested a Jacksonville man on drug charges during a traffic stop Monday night, according to a report.

An officer stopped a vehicle driven by Brian Lowe, 22, on Austin Oaks Drive at 9:37 p.m. for a broken license plate light and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found marijuana, THC wax, THC oil, bags of alprazolam, a bag of hydrocodone and digital scales, according to the report.

Lowe was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of alprozolam; felony possession of hydrocodone; felony possession of Schedule VI drugs; and a misdemeanor charge of having no license plate light.

