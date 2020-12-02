Endowment gift of $10M set up to aid art school

The Windgate Foundation has created a $10 million endowment for Eureka Springs School of the Arts.

The endowment is expected to produce $400,000 per year in operating support, after a required one-year waiting period, according to a news release.

But the foundation will provide a $400,000 "bridge grant" for that first year to make the impact immediate.

Most of the income generated from this gift will replace annual grants that Windgate has been making for many years to the school. The rest of the income "will add welcome stability to the school's annual funding," according to the release.

In an email to "friends" of the school, Kelly McDonough, executive director of the school, said she was "thrilled and grateful" to share the news about the endowment.

"This is an exceptional and transformative investment by a partner who has long believed in the magic of the ESSA experience and we are so very excited to share this news with those who have made ESSA what it is today," she wrote.

With this support, the Eureka Springs school can "mature into national prominence" on par with schools such as Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Tennessee and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine, McDonough said through the news release.

Founded in 1998, Eureka Springs School of the Arts is a leading regional arts and fine craft school, according to information that accompanied the news release. The campus houses six state-of-the-art teaching studios, an administrative office building and four residential buildings that can house up to eight instructors and students.

The school offers more than 100 classes a year. Workshops at the school include but aren't limited to woodworking, blacksmithing, metal sculpture, painting and jewelry making.

Based in Little Rock, the Windgate Foundation has provided over $890 million in grants to various institutions since 1993, according to its website, windgatefoundation.org.

The Windgate Foundation is a "major funder" of contemporary craft and visual arts in the U.S., according to the news release.

Many Arkansas entities benefit from that generosity.

Among its largest grant recipients are the Arkansas Arts Center, Arkansas State University, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Hendrix College, John Brown University, the University of Central Arkansas and University of Arkansas campuses at Little Rock, Fort Smith and Fayetteville.

The foundation and Eureka Springs School of the Arts have collaborated for 15 years. During that time, the foundation has funded buildings and land acquisition.

"Many years ago, we were pleased to hear that several artists were determined to establish a school to teach the arts, one that would be located in Eureka Springs," said Robyn Horn, the Windgate Foundation's board chairperson."We are impressed with the tenacity of the ESSA's founders, the professionalism and dedication of its staff and the wide range of opportunities the school has for students to come and learn how to make art. Our hope is to guarantee ESSA's future, and to inspire others to join us in supporting an organization that has such a dynamic effect on artists. Our state is becoming one that supports the arts, realizing that its impact is economic as well as inspirational."

The endowment will allow the school to shift to a longer-term perspective and focus future fundraising on scholarships and campus development, according to the release. It also will help the school hire instructors and staff.

Ongoing fundraising efforts will be essential to build and equip additional studios and facilities to meet demand and to provide scholarship support to a growing student body, according to the release.

Eureka Springs School of the Arts was founded by artists and craftspeople -- Doug Stowe, Mary Springer and Eleanor Lux -- who remain active instructors and serve on the school's board today.

The school attracts students and instructors from all 50 states, according to the release.

The Windgate Foundation endowment was established at the Arkansas Community Foundation.

The Windgate Charitable Foundation had $616 million in assets at the end of its fiscal year 2018, according to tax records. Most of those assets were in Walmart stock, according to the tax form.

The Windgate Foundation got its start from an endowment made up of Walmart stock belonging to Dorothea Hutcheson of Fort Smith. In 1978, Walmart bought out Hutcheson Shoe Co. in Fort Smith, and Dorothea Hutcheson's son, Bill Hutcheson Jr., became a vice president of Walmart.

Dorothea Hutcheson died in 1996, but the endowment kept growing.