Few speak up as tough choices approach for Dollarway schools

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series on a state Board of Education meeting regarding the future of the Dollarway School District.

Despite repeated attempts to gather input from patrons in the Dollarway School District, response has been limited and disappointing.

Phase two of the Dollarway Stakeholder feedback resulted in an even lower turnout than the first round regarding the future of the Dollarway district. Three different opportunities of engagement were offered at various days and times and drew 27 participants--some participating multiple times.

Such details were discussed by the State Board of Education on Tuesday morning as a follow-up of its Nov. 13 meeting with WestEd, a consulting firm. Specifically, the board is attempting to gain more insight and get more community feedback about the Dollarway School District's future if it is returned to local control, reconstituted, annexed or consolidated.

The district has been under state control for five years, which is the maximum amount of time the state can oversee a district. After five years, the state has to either return a district to local control or merge it with another district.

At a meeting last month, Education Department staff said that while the district has made improvements over the past five years, it has not progressed far enough to be turned back over to local control. One of the biggest challenges the district has is falling enrollment, which has put the district on a path of running out of money in the near future.

Stacy Smith, assistant commissioner for learning services in the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said that all opportunities to offer input were advertised on the Dollarway School District Website, the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education website and the Pine Bluff Commercial and that fliers were sent home with students in their backpacks.

"The largest group that actively participated in this group was the alumni group," said Smith. "Very low participation even with the effort to engage participation."

Of those 27 participants of the community feedback forum, 63% were alumni who weren't living in the district but still had some connection to Dollarway. Educators made up 11% of the participants while 4% were parents. Twenty-two percent of the participants did not verbally participate.

Felecia Brown, a WestEd facilitator and analyst, presented the results of the stakeholder feedback to the board. "While we know that the participation was fairly low, there was a lot of value in what was presented," she said. "A lot of it was different than what we heard in the first round."

The top concerns, as expressed by the participants, were:

• 86% of participants expressed strong desires for Dollarway to remain an independent school district.

• 71% are in favor of incentive funds for annexation or consolidation, but few participants provided feedback on the progress that might be made under such conditions.

• 62% expressed concern about the current leadership remaining in position, as they have not been successful in achieving the requirements placed on the Dollarway School District.

• 52% expressed concern about combining Dollarway in some way with Pine Bluff, as both Dollarway and Pine Bluff are districts that are struggling.

• 42% expressed a desire to better target and meet student's academic and financial needs.

• 38% expressed interest in pursuing a new way for the district to govern under reconstitution, particularly if this allowed for better incorporation of local input and partnership, however, 42% of the stakeholders expressed a concern that coordination and improvement of student services would be difficult.

"Many of the folks that we heard from were connected to Dollarway many, many years ago and had this opinion that, because the current district leadership did not show progress in the last five years, that they should not remain in place," said Brown. "This was different from the close-knit teachers, parents and students who are currently in the Dollarway School District that felt very strongly that the current leadership should remain in place."

Brown also pointed out that while the stakeholders thought the structural scenario options given during the survey for the school district were valid, they did not address the challenges the district faces.

Some of the feedback quotes included "An F (rated school) plus an F (rated school) is still an F," and "Structure is not the core problem of academic performance. If you want better results, we've got to really focus on the issues of why students fail to perform."

Other notable outlier comments from the community feedback forum that Brown pointed out regarded losing the buildings in Dollarway and also that the smaller school district would not have a voice in the matter of consolidation.

Jason Willis, director for Strategic Resource Planning & Implementation at WestEd, showed the board what would happen if Dollarway continued on its current path and was returned back to local control. Presenting the answer from a financial standpoint, Willis said by the end of the 2022 fiscal school year, the district would have a negative balance of just over a half-million dollars.

"The balance has been steadily declining since 2017," said Willis. In his Assumptions in Analysis presentation, Willis said assuming the district continued to lose enrollment consistent with the previous year's patterns, and expenditures continue to increase, local control would have serious implications.

"Without any further expenditures adjustments, the Dollarway School District will have a negative ending balance," said Willis. "Cash analysis of available revenue and expenditures in FY 2022 suggest that Dollarway's fund balance would go negative in the spring of 2022."

Willis said in order to balance the budget and retain a marginal ending balance, the district would have to initiate expenditure reduction plans in January 2021 of approximately $700,000 on a projected $10.1 million budget.

"I don't think it's an understatement to say that's a really large cut in a single year in a district that is already struggling to ensure that it is providing its core instructional opportunities," said Willis, who mentioned that contracts would continue to eat away at the balance. "That projection would apply across the district and may result in two or three teachers per building be reduced in order to achieve $700,000 in savings."

Cindy Smith, coordinator for Fiscal Services and Support at Arkansas Department of Education, agreed with WestEd's financial projections, stating that she has seen a steady decline due to the loss of students.

"When you lose students, you lose the foundation of funding. The remaining tax dollars stretch further between the students that remain further reducing the foundation of funding that you get for those kids that remain," she said. "It's almost like a double whammy, and then if your assessment goes up, that's a third piece--your money reduces again."

Smith said in a recent look at the numbers, the district had lost 20 students this year. Even with the increase in tax revenue and the projected revenue that Saracen Casino will bring in, Smith said the district will still be in fiscal distress.

"We're projected by the end of this year to be at $152,000 and when you've lost 20 kids, your money is going to be much less," she said. "If you don't start reducing staff significantly, you are not going to have that money to keep that balance."

Stacy Smith added that the monies generated from the casino would benefit the Pine Bluff School District and not Dollarway.

The Dollarway School District may return to local control only if the state board agrees that the district has met exit criteria, and that the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education certifies in writing that the district has resolved the indicators for which the district was placed under fiscal classification and also that Commissioner of Education, Johnny Key recommends that the district has met exit criteria.

Under fiscal classification, Stacy Smith said the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education cannot certify in writing that the Dollarway School District has met the exit criteria due to the declining balance. Commissioner Key also agreed when Stacy Smith said Key had not made a recommendation to return the district to local control.

That leaves the decision to either annex, consolidate or reconstitute, which will be made on Dec. 10 at the State Board of Education meeting.