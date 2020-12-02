First things first

The headlines Tuesday morning held the good news: A vaccine is coming! More than one, actually. And they'll be here this month. At least for those on the front lines in the health care business.

Millions of doses. On the way. Hallelujah. And they'll be distributed to the states evenly. Thousands could make it to Arkansas in a matter of weeks.

But then we read into the stories, and the comments from officials:

"Based upon national trends and expert concerns on the holiday season, it does seem that we are in the lull before the storm."--Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"I'm deeply concerned with the numbers we could have by the end of this next week. I believe there was more transmission than we would like to have had during the Thanksgiving holidays. The transmission that we experience will result in more cases and higher hospitalization numbers."--state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.

"I am sorry to say this. But I think you have to have a realistic view of what is going to happen in the next few weeks. We are about to enter a surge upon a surge."--secretary of the state Department of Health, Dr. Jose Romero.

The point being: The cavalry is on the way. But it will come too late for many if we don't listen to our health officials. Once again, masks and social distance.

And strength. We will get there. Eventually.