Follow live: UT-Arlington at Arkansas

Arkansas guard Desi Sills runs back down the court after a score during the Razorbacks' season opener against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas Razorbacks )

UTA 9, Arkansas 8 - 16:00 left

The Mavericks have taken advantage a bit of Connor Vanover's mobility and scored a few times around the rim. UTA also buried a 3 prior to the media timeout. Mavericks are 4 of their first 5 from the floor.

For Arkansas, Vanover has a bucket off an offensive rebound following a Desi Sills missed 3 from the left wing. Moses Moody also atoned for his early travel and dunked on a UTA player on a baseline out of bounds play. Good to see him finish strong at the rim.

Justin Smith has four points for the Razorbacks. Both of his scores have come at the rim.

Arkansas 2, UTA 2 - 18:25 left first half

The Mavericks were forced to call for time after it could not inbound the ball following a Moses Moody traveling violation.

Arkansas got on the board first thanks to a Justin Smith layup. Razorbacks opened the game again with a play designed for him and he converted.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Desi Sills, Moses Moody, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

This group played 18 offensive possessions together in Saturday’s win over North Texas and 17 defensive possessions. Defensively, it was dominant, allowing .24 points per possession. The Mean Green turned the ball over seven times, shot 22.2% inside the arc and did not make a 3-pointer.

Sills leads the Razorbacks in scoring at 16.5 points per game on 70.6% shooting, and Smith is second at 15.5. Vanover has added 14.5 points on 73.3% from the floor to go with nine blocked shots. Through two games, Arkansas’ average offensive possession has lasted 14.5 seconds, which ranks 20th nationally, according to KenPom analytics.

The Razorbacks finished 39 of 58 shots at the rim in their first two games, leaving Eric Musselman frustrated earlier in the week. Converting close-in looks and taking care of the ball (16 turnovers vs. UNT) are two keys to tonight’s game.

UT-Arlington’s starters: Shahada Wells (6-0), David Azore (6-4), Nicholas Elame (6-3), Fredelin De La Cruz (6-7) and Patrick Mwamba (6-7).

The Mavericks opened the season with a 75-68 home loss to Oklahoma State then lost at Louisiana Tech, 76-71. Their first win came Saturday against Northwestern State. UT-Arlington placed five players in double figures and six wound up with nine-plus points. Wells led the way with 15 points on 6 of 15 shooting.

In their three games, the Mavericks have valued the basketball, turning the ball over on 11.5% of possessions, which ranks fifth nationally, per KenPom. And defensively, they are turning opponents over on one-fifth of their possessions.

Wells, Azore and Sam Griffin, a 6-3 guard, appear to be UTA’s top scoring threats. Each player has hit at least four 3s and hold a usage rate above 24 percent, according to KenPom. Azore also grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss at Louisiana Tech.