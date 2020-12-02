OPINION | Gadgets & Gizmos: Food52's Five Two Essential Cookware

Food52's Five Two Essential Cookware line is designed with consumers' feedback and includes about the best saucepan you could want. Everything was considered: Made with three layers (aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel), it has well-balanced heft, a slightly rounded silhouette for better stirring, a long nonslip handle that stays cool, measurement markings but no rivets on the inside, two pouring spouts and a tempered, tightfitting glass lid with a strainer. The 3-quart size is good for everyday use. Some, but not all of these features, are incorporated in the other pieces in the line.

Five Two Essential Cookware 3-quart saucepan with lid, $89, Food52.com.