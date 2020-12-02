Rescue workers are pictured in the city of Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020. German police say two people have been killed and several others injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded. (AP Photo/Sebastian Schmitz, lokalo.de)

German SUV attack results in 4 deaths

BERLIN -- A man drove an SUV at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, killing four people, including a 9-month-old child, and seriously injuring 15 others, officials said.

The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man born in Trier, was arrested at the scene and the vehicle was impounded, Trier police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released in line with German privacy laws, had no fixed address and had been living in recent days in the Land Rover that a friend lent him, which was used in the attack, said prosecutor Peter Fritzen, who was heading the investigation.

He was interrogated by police and was to undergo a psychiatric examination, Fritzen said, adding that a doctor recently reached the preliminary conclusion the man could be suffering from mental illness.

"We have no indication that there was any kind of a terrorist, political or religious motive that could have played a role," he told reporters.

The suspect also consumed a "not insignificant" quantity of alcohol before the incident and was well above the legal limit, he added.

Four people were still in life-threatening danger in the hospital and five others suffered serious injuries, while another six had less serious injuries, state Interior Minister Roger Lewentz said. The others killed were identified as a 25-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Trier; the child's mother was among those hospitalized.

Russia sends missiles to disputed islands

MOSCOW -- The Russian military on Tuesday announced the deployment of state-of-the-art air defense missiles to the Pacific islands claimed by Japan.

Russia's Eastern Military District said in a statement that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems have entered combat duty on the Kuril Islands, adding punch to the shorter range Tor M2 missile systems deployed there earlier.

The Russian Defense Ministry's TV station, Zvezda, reported that the air defense missile systems were deployed on Iturup, one of the four southernmost Kuril islands.

The new deployment marked the latest move in a continuous Russian military buildup on the islands, which has included stationing advanced fighter jets and anti-ship missiles there.

Japan asserts territorial rights to the islands it calls the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took them in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

Decades of diplomatic efforts to negotiate a settlement haven't produced any visible results.

Spiked rice wine kills 7 Cambodians

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Seven people died and more than 130 others were hospitalized in Cambodia after drinking rice wine that health authorities believe was adulterated with a toxic substance.

The Health Ministry said the incident happened Saturday in a remote rural area of central Cambodia's Kampong Chhnang province, where villagers drank the wine at a funeral ceremony.

It said a toxic substance in the wine was the cause of the deaths. Most of the people who were sickened are recovering, with some already released from the hospital, it said in a statement Monday.

Dangerous cheap but powerful alcoholic drinks are a perennial problem in Cambodia's poor rural areas, and several accidental poisonings are reported each year. Often the alcohol is not distilled properly and contains methanol, which can kill even in small amounts.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKXOjk5ZIRU]

The Health Ministry said it sent three experts to the village on the day of the incident to investigate the situation and make sure sales and consumption of the wine were immediately stopped.

German police raid neo-Nazis' houses

BERLIN -- More than 180 police officers raided homes in three German states early Tuesday after the German government banned a far-right group, the Interior Ministry said.

The homes of 11 members of the far-right group Wolfsbrigade 44 were searched in Hesse, Mecklenburg West-Pomerania and North Rhine-Westphalia to confiscate the group's funds and far-right propaganda material, the German news agency dpa reported.

"Whoever fights against the basic values of our free society will get to feel the resolute reaction of our government," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. "There's no place in this country for an association that sows hatred and and works on the resurrection of a Nazi state."

The members of the group want to reestablish a Nazi dictatorship and abolish democracy, the Interior Ministry said.

The far-right group, founded in 2016, is also known for its anti-Semitic and racist ideology as well as its violent and aggressive appearances in public and on social media.

On Tuesday, officers found knives, a machete, a crossbow and bayonets during their raids. They also seized Nazi devotional objects such as swastikas and flags.

