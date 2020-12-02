Get to know Arkansas target Ramel Lloyd Jr.

ESPN 4-star junior shooting guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. received an offer from Arkansas in April. He also has offers from Kansas, Southern Cal, Arizona State, Arizona, LSU, Oregon and numerous other programs.

Nickname: Mel

City/School: Temecula (Calif.) Rancho Christian

Height: 6-6

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: Combo guard

Vertical: 36 inches

I like Arkansas because: Of the style of play, the awesome fan base and my relationship with the coaching staff.

Schools I've visited: No official visits taken because of covid-19.

I plan to major in: Business

I'm the player I am because: Of natural talents, work ethic and my father.

Best basketball moment: Playing at a high school camp where I received my first D-I offer in the seventh grade from UNLV.

Favorite video game: NBA 2K

Favorite NBA player: LeBron James

Favorite NBA team: Los Angeles Lakers

Favorite workout music: Hip hop/Rap

Favorite movie: Coming to America

Must watch TV show: Dragon Ball Z

List two pet peeves: Probably people eating with their mouth open and sucking their fingers instead of using a napkin.

Favorite food: Seafood (crab, lobster, shrimp)

I will never eat: Sardines

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A because it’s the best fast food.

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My mom

Favorite junk food: Hot fries

Hobbies: Video games, binge watching TV shows and movies

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone/internet

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Teleportation to go wherever I think of.

Role model: My dad

Three words to describe me: Outgoing, honest, ambitious

People would be surprised that I: Have never seen any Harry Potter movies.