Gurdon prepares for Fordyce test

Defending state champio Fordyce has been Class 2A's top team all season as it enters Friday's Class 2A semifinal matchup at Gurdone.

Gurdon Coach Kyle Jackson knows what the Go-Devils are up against.

"They've looked like the team to beat in 2A," Jackson said. "They're extremely talented."

Fordyce (13-0), the 2A-8 Conference champion, is averaging 42.9 points per game with one of the top offenses in the state regardless of classification.

Senior quarterback Jaheim Brown is 93-of-138 passing for 1,769 yards with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Classmate JaQuez Cross, the Redbugs' top wide receiver, has rushed for 810 yards with 19 touchdowns on 90 carries, and has caught 33 passes for 754 yards and 9 touchdowns.

"Cross is a heck of a football player," Jackson said. "Brown the quarterback, he throws a great ball. He's a big quarterback."

Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said Brown and Cross give the Redbugs great veteran leadership.

"It's great to coach those kids," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of trust."

Defensively, the Redbugs have allowed 10.1 points per game. Junior linebacker Trey Merritt leads the Redbugs with 64 tackles. Senior linebackers Josh Harrington (60 tackles) and Colton Musgrove (52) have provided leadership, Rodgers said.

Gurdon (10-1) won the 2A-5 Conference championship. Its only loss came in the season opener at home to Prescott, which went on to win the 3A-5 Conference title.

The Go-Devils are in the state semifinals for the second consecutive season and fourth time overall (1987, 1988).

"This one will be our toughest game since playing Rison and Monticello," said Rodgers, whose Redbugs defeated Rison and Monticello in nonconference play. "Gurdon matches up with us pretty well."

Gurdon features one of the state's top running backs in senior Jameson Threadgill, whohas rushed for 1,304 yards and 23 touchdowns on 98 carries. He's also caught two touchdown passes.

"They've got a big-time running back in the Threadgill kid," Rodgers said. "He is very hard to tackle. If he gets open in the open field, we won't catch him."

Senior quarterback D.J. Anna has accounted for 10 touchdowns (5 passing, 5 rushing) for the Go-Devils.

Senior linebacker Armando Harper leads the Go-Devils defensively with 69 tackles.

Friday's game is the first semifinal contest Gurdon has hosted in school history. Jackson said that with covid-19 restrictions in place, the school has limited attendance to 600 fans total (400 tickets for Gurdon fans, 200 for Fordyce fans).

Despite the limited attendance, Jackson said the Clark County town is looking forward to seeing the Go-Devils and Redbugs meet.

"Everybody is excited about it," Jackson said. "The coaches and players here weren't looking at it, but a lot of people around here have been pointing to this matchup for a long time."

The Redbugs will be on the road for the semifinals, but that doesn't bother Rodgers.

"Seven of our games [during the regular season] were on the road. We only had three home games," Rodgers said. "It doesn't make a big difference to us. Our kids will be ready to play."

The Fordyce-Gurdon winner will play Junction City or Des Arc in the Class 2A state championship game Dec. 12 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"You won't see any cupcakes left," Jackson said. "But that's the way you want it to be."