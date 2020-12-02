DEAR HELOISE: I recently bought some jars of fruit preserves that were labeled to have been prepared with Splenda. I did not read the label nor realize my huge mistake until tasting. Horrible aftertaste. Is there a way to rid the preserves of the Splenda, neutralize that taste, or do I accept reality and toss them?

-- Ralph K., Lafayette, La.

DEAR READER: Artificial sweeteners are blended in the recipe at the factory and there is no way to remove the sweetener used. Some leave an aftertaste, but most do not. You might be especially sensitive to the flavor, or the aftertaste might not be from the artificial sweetener but rather from some other ingredient in the fruit preserves. Toss them.

DEAR HELOISE: There was a terrible smell that stayed in my microwave. A cup of vinegar heated in the microwave took all the smell away.

-- Joyce C., via email

DEAR READER: Yes, vinegar to the rescue. However, you can also put 2 cups of water along with 2 tablespoons of vinegar in a microwavable bowl (put a toothpick on top to prevent boil over). Microwave on high for 5 minutes and let it keep steaming for a few minutes, then wipe clean. The steam does all the work.

DEAR HELOISE: Your recipe for war cake is a huge hit at my house. Since I'm having 1940s-themed Christmas dinner for family and friends, would you repeat that recipe for me?

-- Darcy T.,

Alexandria, Vir.

DEAR READER: The War Cake recipe is one of the most requested of my recipes.

War Cake

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups hot water

2 teaspoons shortening

½ to ¾ cup raisins

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Using a medium- to large-size cooking pot/pan, mix together the sugar, hot water and shortening. Add raisins and salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.

When this mixture is cold (and it must be cold), add flour and the baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well. Pour into a greased tube and bake for about 1 hour or until a long piece of uncooked spaghetti inserted in thickest part comes out clean.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com