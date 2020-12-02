Happy birthday: Your social grace is admirable to many and a talent you can rely on. You'll intuit when to step forward and when to step back, and in doing so, you'll create a beautiful dance of relationships.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): New relationships have their own special magic, a spark that can largely be created by our fantasies of who we want people to be and who we want ourselves to be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Of all the notable sounds you'll hear during the day, the two you'll enjoy most will be your name on the lips of a delightful someone and the low din of life in the distance, uninterrupted by anything that requires your attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Wanting a particular outcome too badly makes you less aware of the nuances of timing. Help yourself play it cool by doing what it takes to return to a state of relaxed neutrality.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It seems like with sufficient evidence to make your point, the others would concede without drama. It is not so, as everyone has their own opinion about the evidence. The only way to reduce drama is to drop out of the fight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Items in your everyday life get out of control, seeming to have lives of their own or decaying in some way before your eyes. When the back of the closet and the refrigerator are decluttered, so will be your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The easiest people to be around today will be neither related to you nor reminiscent of anyone from your original family. You'll see another side of yourself because they do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The anchors of life are very useful and can keep you from drifting, emotionally or otherwise, to parts unknown. But you're supposed to lower them when the ship is at rest, not en route.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): With the internet alive and eager with information, you have to be a little judicious about what you ask. There are things you really don't want to know. Once you learn, you cannot unlearn, so go carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You like the look of the situation and now it's time to do a deeper dive. Is there substance here to match? If there is, then you'll know within 10 questions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You cannot develop yourself and ignore yourself at the same time. You are a reliable entity who must be listened to, first by you. Put self-approval before validation from others, and then act on what you approve of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Certain individuals seem crystalized against the truths you hold so dear. On the bright side, if it were not the case, you wouldn't have nearly the drive to explore, practice and celebrate this important part of who you are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You would rather do the listening than the talking, but what's out there to listen to today will either be too quiet to hear or, quite frankly, not worth listening to. Take this as an invitation. The world needs your contribution.