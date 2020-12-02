LRSD enrollment open for 2021-22

Open-enrollment registration for the 2021-22 school year is underway now through Dec. 11 in the Little Rock School District.

The open-enrollment registration period is for families seeking to enroll 3- and 4-year-olds in the prekindergarten programs and for families of students who will be new to the district and for students seeking to enroll in magnet and/or specialty schools that are not in their attendance zones.

Students who are currently enrolled will automatically roll up to their attendance zone schools for the new school year and do not have to participate in the open-enrollment rperiod.

The open-enrollment registration for new students can be completed online at registration.lrsd.org

Families of new students also must provide supporting documents to the Student Registration Office. Those documents include birth certificate, Social Security card and two forms of proof of address.

Samples of proof of address are a current lease agreement, current utility bill, vehicle registration, insurance card, landline phone and/or cable bill.

Families of current students who want to apply to a magnet or specialty school can do that online at schoolchoice.lrsd.org.

Log in using the student's identification number as the username, and the student's date of birth as the password. The format to use is mm/dd/yyyy. The slashes must be used or the system will deny access.

Students who are not currently enrolled in the district but are interested in attending magnet or specialty schools must complete online registration at registration.lrsd.org and provide supporting documents to the Student Registration Office.

Once registration is completed, the parent will be contacted and provided with an identification number that will enable the student to apply online at schoolchoice.lrsd.org.

Students who are currently attending magnet/specialty schools do not need to reapply, unless the student is currently a prekindergarten pupil.

Regarding the prekindergarten pupils, 3-year-old prekindergarten pupils must apply for the district's program for 4-year-olds. They will not automatically be assigned.

Children in the district's prekindergarten program for 4-year-olds will roll up to kindergarten at their attendance zone school. If the child is currently attending a prekindergarten program at a magnet school, a magnet school application must be submitted for a kindergarten seat.

Prekindergarten registration is to be completed online at www.lrsd.org/earlychildhood.

More assistance is available by calling (501) 447-7360 for an in-person appointment.

Additionally, the district asks parents who have moved to use the open-enrollment period to complete and submit change-of-address forms for their students.

A change-of-address form and supporting documents can be submitted at the current school or at the Student Registration Office.

The required documents include two forms of proof of address such as a current lease agreement, current utility bill, vehicle registration, insurance card, landline phone and/or a cable bill.

Students will be allowed to remain at their current schools after an address change for the remainder of the school year but without school bus transportation.

However, during the roll-up, they will be assigned to a new school based on their physical address of record.

Additional information about the open-enrollment period and change of address is available by emailing the student registration office at sro@lrsd.org.