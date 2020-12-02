Mnuchin defends programs' end

Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, speaks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, not pictured, testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Washington. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday defended his decision to close a number of emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when coronavirus cases are surging.

Democrats were unconvinced, however, saying that Mnuchin's actions are politically motivated and intended to remove tools that the Biden administration could use to support the economy.

Mnuchin argued that the programs he decided not to extend into next year were being lightly utilized. He said the $455 billion allocated for those Fed loan programs could be better used elsewhere if Congress moved the funds into relief programs for small businesses and unemployed workers.

Democrats aired their criticism Tuesday as Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified at a Senate Banking Committee oversight hearing about the $2 trillion CARES Act approved by Congress in March.

Powell and Mnuchin both backed more fiscal stimulus to bridge the economy through the next few months of the pandemic as the promise of covid-19 vaccines looms.

"Some fiscal support now would really help move the economy along" and guard against downside risks, particularly to small businesses, Powell told the committee. "The risk of overdoing it is less than the risk of underdoing it."

Mnuchin said he is speaking with the Republican leadership, including President Donald Trump, about further stimulus, adding, "I urge Congress to pass something quickly."

Leaders in Washington have been gridlocked for months over providing additional fiscal aid, though a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a new proposal Tuesday that's intended to break the stalemate. Rising virus cases threaten to restrain economic activity and slow the recovery at a time when millions of Americans are out of work and businesses struggle to hang on.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers pressured congressional leaders Tuesday to accept the compromise before Congress adjourns for the holidays.

The group -- including Senate centrists such as Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine -- is pushing a $908 billion measure, including $228 billion to extend and upgrade "paycheck protection" subsidies for a second round of relief for hard-hit businesses such as restaurants.

It would revive a special jobless benefit, but at a reduced level of $300 per week, half the amount approved under the CARES Act in March. State and local governments would receive $160 billion, and there is also money for vaccines.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., one of the lawmakers involved in the effort, saw both Mnuchin and Powell agree that the proposal being discussed was something that would help the economy.

Powell told the committee to think of additional relief as a "bridge" to get the economy from the current situation, with rising virus cases, to a period when vaccines will be distributed widely.

"We can see the end. We just need a way to get there," Powell told lawmakers. In his opening testimony, Powell described the nation's economic outlook right now as "extraordinarily uncertain."

Powell promised again that the Fed will do all it can to support an economic recovery.

As for the five lending programs that Mnuchin terminated, he insisted that the CARES Act, which allowed for their creation, did not give him the authority to extend them past Dec. 31.

While the Fed initially said after Mnuchin's Nov. 19 announcement that it would have preferred that the loan programs be extended, Powell in his appearance Tuesday did not criticize Mnuchin.

But Democrats alleged that Mnuchin intended to prevent the incoming Biden administration from delivering the economy a badly needed boost.

"You appear to be trying to sabotage our economy on the way out the door," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told Mnuchin. He said there was "no legitimate justification" for Mnuchin's action and that Mnuchin erred in his interpretation of congressional intent, which was to continue providing support.

The Treasury and the Fed announced on Monday that four other lending programs the Fed has been using will be extended through March. Those facilities helped to stabilize short-term funding markets when the coronavirus hit last spring, sending shockwaves through the financial system.

The five programs that will be allowed to expire after Dec. 31 included backstops for corporate and municipal debt and the purchase of loans for small businesses and nonprofits.

Countering Mnuchin's statement that the programs were not being used, Democrats said the loan requirements were too stringent and should have been loosened so more companies could take advantage of them.

Information for this article was contributed by Craig Torres and Christopher Condon of Bloomberg News.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on 'The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress' on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

