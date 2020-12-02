Northern Arkansas to see some snow, rest of state to get rain

A National Weather Service map shows chance of snowfall in the forecast for parts of northern Arkansas this week.

Some snow flurries may mix with rain in parts of southwest, Central and northeast Arkansas, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, however, no accumulation is anticipated, according to the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in the southwest region, where one to two inches are possible.

The Little Rock area can expect up to a half an inch of rain, which will begin Wednesday afternoon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Travis Shelton.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 53 degrees, with temperatures slowly dropping to around 37 degrees into tomorrow morning, Shelton said.

The weather service said the best case scenario is a light dusting of snow up to half an inch in the upper Boston Mountains.

The worst case scenario predicted is three to four inches in the upper Boston Mountains, with anywhere from one to one and a half inches of snow in northern Arkansas.

Temperatures in the northern part of the state will be at or just below freezing, Shelton said.

East Arkansas may experience rain into Thursday evening, but the system is expected to leave the state by late evening, according to Shelton.

For more information, visit weather.gov/lzk/.