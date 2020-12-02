Off The Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton tests positive

World champion Lewis Hamilton tested positive for covid-19 and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend, his Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team said Tuesday. The team issued a statement saying Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit where he won the Grand Prix. "But he up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive," the team said. "Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest." Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain. Hamilton has a big lead in the F1 drivers' champion with 332 points, well ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on 201 points and Max Verstappen on 189.

FOOTBALL

Stoops coaching Sooners

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again -- at least for now -- because of coronavirus issues. The Sooners had to postpone Saturday's game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive covid-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley to ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach Tuesday. "It was great," Riley said. "It's nice. It's been kind of in our hip pocket this whole time. If we had any staff member that fell off, we've got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. So that's a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up." Stoops, 60, led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons and had a career record of 190-48 at Oklahoma.

2nd Texan popped for PEDs

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Roby's suspension comes a day after receiver Will Fuller announced that he had also been suspended six games for violating the policy after he said he was prescribed a medication that he thought was OK but that was on the banned substances list. Both players will miss the rest of the season. Roby is Houston's top cornerback. He started 10 games this season and had 1 interception, 37 tackles and defended 7 passes.

Packers sign WR Austin

Tavon Austin is attempting to make a comeback with Green Bay as the Packers look to add depth to their receiving group. The Packers announced Tuesday that they had signed Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Austin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft of the St. Louis Rams, hadn't played any NFL games this season. The San Francisco 49ers placed him on injured reserve before this season and later released him as part of an injury settlement. The 5-8 Austin caught 13 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown last year in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys. Austin spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams, who drafted him out of West Virginia. He has 215 career catches for 2,006 yards with 15 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Red Sox avoid arbitration

The Boston Red Sox and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million. The agreement was announced Tuesday, a day before the deadline to offer contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters. Rodriguez missed all of last season because of heart inflammation caused by covid-19. The 27-year-old was a career-best 19-6 in 2019 with a 3.81 ERA and was on track to be the opening day starter with Chris Sale rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Rodriguez returned July 18, but the team said five says later that an MRI revealed an issue that turned out to be the heart condition.

Mets sign reliever May

The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May. May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking 7 in 231/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. He earned $816,667 in prorated pay from a salary of $2,205,000. May had spent all six big-league seasons with the Twins, going 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in 26 starts and 189 relief appearances.

BASKETBALL

Lakers re-sign Dudley

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed veteran Jared Dudley to a one-year contract. The NBA champions announced the move Tuesday, giving them 13 players under contract as they head into training camp for the new season. The 35-year-old Dudley was a minor bench contributor during the Lakers' championship season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 45 regular-season games and appearing sparingly in the playoffs. He is heading into his 14th NBA season and has played for seven teams.