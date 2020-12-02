100 years ago

Dec. 2, 1920

• Robert N. Davidson and Harry Milner, the men arrested in Shreveport, La. last week and returned to Little Rock, where they are charged with several highway robberies and the theft of several automobiles, were held to the Grand Jury yesterday morning by Municipal Judge Hale. Bond was fixed at $1,000. Police say the two men have confessed. Immediately after the hearing the two prisoners, in charge of Detectives Salyers and Hay, were taken to Pine Bluff, where they will face several charges of grand larceny and highway robbery.

50 years ago

Dec. 2, 1970

• The state Public Service Commission Tuesday upheld the Arkansas Power and Light Company's policy of requiring homeowners, developers or builders to pay the extra cost of putting electrical lines underground in new subdivisions. In the same order, however, the Commission ordered AP and L to stop allowing credits against the cost of the underground installation to those who install more electrical appliances. The Commission said it was a promotional device aimed at increasing the consumption of electricity and that it was of questionable "efficacy and benefit to all utility users."

25 years ago

Dec. 2, 1995

• Little Rock's proposed code of ethics contains a "gaping hole" that allows city directors to receive unrestricted campaign donations from people with business before the board, a grass-roots political group says. To illustrate its point, the Little Rock New Party cites $1,700 in 1996 campaign contributions in August to City Director Jesse Mason, Jr., from people who have a rezoning request which goes before the board Tuesday. The rezoning isn't supported by city planning staff, though unanimously approved by the Planning Commission.

10 years ago

Dec. 2, 2010

• A $9.2 million update and expansion of Little Rock's Museum of Discovery is not only a fun venture for children, but also provides a foundation for training young Arkansans for science-based jobs, Gov. Mike Beebe said Wednesday at the renovation's kickoff. The museum wants to increase its visibility in the River Market by building a more direct entryway off President Clinton Avenue into its location in the Terminal Building. The addition, which will enclose what is now a loading dock, will provide room for a new museum store and great hall that can be rented out for private parties.