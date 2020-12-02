PA girls score seesaw victory

Mayflower and Pulaski Academy combined to make 3 three-point baskets in the first 70 seconds of Tuesday night's girls basketball game at Alex Hugg gymnasium.

The three-point shooting, and the scoring, never slowed down.

Pulaski Academy (2-1) prevailed 71-65 in a game featuring dramatic swings of momentum during which teams traded runs rather than baskets.

"We're going to shoot it, and we're going to press," said Pulaski Academy assistant coach Chris Kordsmeier, who was filling in for under-the-weather head Coach Rick Treadway. "That's what we're going to do."

The Lady Bruins, with four players scoring between 10 and 20 points, hit 9 three-pointers and were 22 of 28 from the free-throw line.

They needed nearly every point to hold off Mayflower.

The Lady Eagles (1-2) took a 10-3 lead with 5:06 to play in the first quarter, but Pulaski Academy started applying pressure.

Mayflower did not score again until Karly Brown's layup with 6:46 to go in the second quarter made it 26-12. It ended a stretch during which Pulaski Academy scored 23 consecutive points.

Pulaski Academy could not build on its advantage, instead fending off one Mayflower spurt after another.

Mayflower was led by the outside shooting of Jenna McMillen (20 points, 4 three-pointers) and the inside play of Kamiah Turner (13 points). Mayflower also got 11 points from Kierra Fulton and 10 from Brekayla Davis.

McMillen, who made 3 three-pointers in the third quarter, had an open three-point shot to tie the game at 40-40 with 4:21 to play in the third. It rimmed out, and Pulaski Academy scored the game's next six points to regain control.

Mayflower, which trailed 51-44 after three quarters, spent most of the game's final six minutes chipping away at a lead Pulaski Academy rebuilt to 13. The Lady Eagles pulled within 67-63 with 1:46 to play.

"It's frustrating, but it's also a great learning experience," Mayflower Coach Coty Storms said.

The final 1:29 was especially frustrating for the Lady Eagles, who trailed by four but were unable to foul the Lady Bruins as they passed the ball around to eat up the clock.

Mayflower finally fouled with 37.6 seconds to play, but it was ruled an intentional foul, giving Estella Gadberry two free throws and the Lady Bruins the ball.

Gadberry, who finished with 17 points, made two free throws to give Pulaski Academy a 69-63 lead.

"I was upset because he [the official] heard me telling her to foul, and I thought she reached in for the ball," Storms said. "It looked worse than it was."

Mayflower had trouble handling several different types of half-court traps that turned into turnovers and quick points for the Lady Bruins.

Pulaski Academy was led by Taylor Hernandez (20), Riley Smith (18), Gadberry and Natalya Kaza (10).

Mayflower was led by McMillen, a senior guard who shoots three-pointers from about 5 feet behind the line.

"I've got great kids," Storms said. "I didn't feel like we took advantage of where we had the advantage."

Kordsmeier said Pulaski Academy's strategy isn't rocket science.

"I know if they're open, they're going to shoot it," Kordsmeier said. "They've got the green light."