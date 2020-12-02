The Nation in brief

Beachgoers enjoy a chilly day at the beach as a sailboat passes by, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Low temperatures in the Miami area started the day in the high 50's and low 60's. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Panel gives findings on fatal N.H. crash

Driver management systems meant to keep motorists safe failed to prevent a pickup driver on drugs from crashing last year into an oncoming group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire, leading to the deaths of seven bikers, the National Transportation Safety Board found Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved a report that determined that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's impairment from the drugs was the "probable cause" for him crossing the centerline on a rural, two-lane highway and sparking the fiery crash in June 2019, in Randolph, N.H.

Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Mass., was returning from delivering vehicles for Westfield Transport, a Massachusetts transport company, and was towing an empty flatbed trailer at the time of the crash. He pleaded innocent to negligent homicide and driving under the influence. He remains in custody as he awaits trial next year.

The safety board, whose investigators said that Zhukovskyy had drugs, including opioids, in his system, also blamed Massachusetts for allowing Zhukovskyy to continue driving, despite having infractions that included several for drunken driving. It also said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration didn't do enough to address problems at the company Zhukovskyy worked for.

N.C. cities urged to expand LGBT laws

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gay-rights groups urged city leaders to expand municipal anti-discrimination laws after a 3½-year ban on new ordinances aimed at protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in North Carolina expired Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to the moratorium in March 2017 in exchange for Republican legislators agreeing to do away with several portions of a "bathroom bill" that had been approved a year earlier. The measure in dispute had directed transgender people to use public bathrooms matching their biological sex instead of the gender they identify with. It drew national condemnation and prompted several large corporations and sports teams to relocate events to other states or reconsider expanding in North Carolina.

The moratorium barred cities from adopting anti-discrimination laws related to private employment, hotels and restaurants.

"We can finally begin writing a new chapter for LGBTQ North Carolinians, one where no one is left vulnerable to discrimination based on who they are or who they love," Allison Scott, policy director for the Campaign for Southern Equality, said in a news release.

Man held in shooting at California mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Black Friday shooting at a Sacramento mall that killed two brothers, police announced Monday.

Damario Beck was being held in the attack at the Arden Fair Mall that killed 17-year-old Sa'Quan Reed-James and 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr.

Beck was booked on two counts of murder and remained jailed. It wasn't immediately known whether Beck had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting occurred after a "verbal altercation" between two groups of people who knew each other, police tweeted.

Other details weren't immediately provided.

The Sacramento Bee reported that video footage it reviewed Monday showed that one person in each group had a handgun and that they fired at each other as bystanders ran.

At a news conference, relatives of the slain brothers said the family had moved to Sacramento a year ago from Monroe, La., in order to find a better life.

The brothers' father, Dewayne James Sr., said he had "nothing bad to say" to the suspect but just wished he would have chosen "another route."

Captain of boat indicted in fatal fire

LOS ANGELES -- The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday on federal manslaughter charges over one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.

Jerry Boylan was charged with 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter involving "misconduct, negligence and inattention" by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on the Conception when the fire broke out Sept. 2, 2019, the indictment said.

"As a result of the alleged failures of Captain Boylan to follow well-established safety rules, a pleasant holiday dive trip turned into a hellish nightmare as passengers and one crew member found themselves trapped in a fiery bunkroom with no means of escape," U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement.

Boylan and four other crew members escaped from the flaming boat. All 33 passengers and one crew member perished in the bunkroom.

