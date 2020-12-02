Plane crash kills 2 occupants; authorities unsure of cause

A plane crash in Izard County Monday afternoon killed both occupants and destroyed the plane, according to local and federal authorities.

Izard County sheriff's office received a call after 12:30 p.m. from a witness who reported seeing a plane flying low over a residence followed by the sound of a crash or explosion, and it received another call from the radar station in Memphis saying the plane went off the radar, according to Chief Deputy Charles Melton.

A search found the crash near California Drive in Franklin where deputies found the bodies of David Rottman, 70, of Lonoke and Lucas Parker, 44, of Conway, Melton said.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration accident report, the crash destroyed the Piper PA38 aircraft. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The plane is registered to APD Systems LLC, or Arkansas Pilot Development, at 105 Centurion Place in Lonoke, which offers flight courses and dedicated flight instructors.

The address is in Country Estates Air Park where aircraft owners can live and keep their aircraft hangared next to their homes near a grass strip runway.

The official website Country Estates Air Park lists Rottman as one of the owners.