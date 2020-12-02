Sorvillo drops lawsuit contesting election loss

After taking his claims of election error to the state Claims Commission, state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, on Tuesday withdrew a lawsuit challenging his Nov. 3 election loss to Democrat Ashley Hudson.

In a motion filed with the Arkansas Supreme Court, Sorvillo's attorney, A.J. Kelly, cited "a number of events that have taken place" since the lawsuit was filed last month that made the relief sought by Sorvillo moot.

The high court dismissed the case in an unsigned order later Tuesday.

Sorvillo had sought to stop the Pulaski County Election Commission from certifying the results of the race showing Hudson with a 24-vote lead over Sorvillo. That lawsuit was dismissed by Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen for lack of jurisdiction on Nov. 18, and the Election Commission voted to certify the results later the same day.

Sorvillo then appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, hoping to stop Secretary of State John Thurston from declaring Hudson the winner.

The basis for Sorvillo's challenge of the election is a batch of 372 disqualified ballots that were erroneously mixed in with valid ballots and counted by county election workers.

As many as 32 of those disqualified ballots were cast in House District 32, more than Hudson's margin of victory. Sorvillo and Kelly argued that the mix-up irreparably taints the results of the House election and that a new special election should be called.

Hudson, however, has argued that the disqualified ballots were unlikely to have changed the outcome of the race and that they were legally cast votes, anyway, and should be counted.

"He was forum-shopping and is trying to backtrack," Hudson said Tuesday after being told of the latest move by Sorvillo's attorneys.

In a response filed Monday to Sorvillo's complaint with the Claims Commission, Hudson's attorney, Jennifer Waymack Standerfer, argued that the election challenge belonged before the courts, not the commission.

Kelly, Sorvillo's attorney, had himself argued in briefs submitted to the Supreme Court that the courts had jurisdiction over the matter. That was before he switched course last week and took the complaint to the Claims Commission.

On Monday, Kelly told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he planned to continue pursuing the case in both venues, but then added, "I'm just going to let the briefs speak for themselves."

Kelly declined to comment Tuesday.

Hudson said she and Standerfer would continue to make the case to the Claims Commission that the body -- whose decisions are ultimately reviewed by the Legislature -- does not have jurisdiction over the case or the authority to call a new election.

The Claims Commission had yet to set a hearing date as of Monday.