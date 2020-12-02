Sources: Advance pardons floated

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, addresses a news conference about election results, at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump has discussed with advisers whether to grant preemptive pardons to his children, to his son-in-law and to his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and talked with Giuliani about pardoning him as recently as last week, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Trump has told others that he is concerned that the Justice Department under Joe Biden might seek retribution against the president by targeting the oldest three of his five children -- Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump -- as well as Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser.

Donald Trump Jr. had been under investigation by Robert Mueller, the special counsel, for contacts that the younger Trump had with Russians offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, but he was never charged. Kushner provided false information to federal authorities about his contacts with foreigners for his security clearance but was given a clearance anyway by the president.

The nature of the president's concern about any potential criminal exposure of Eric Trump or Ivanka Trump is unclear, although an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization has expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees by the company, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump.

Presidential pardons, however, do not provide protection against state or local crimes.

Giuliani's potential criminal exposure is also unclear, although he was under investigation as recently as this summer by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for his business dealings in Ukraine and his role in ousting the American ambassador there. The plot was at the heart of the impeachment of President Trump.

The discussions between the president and Giuliani occurred as the former New York mayor has become one of the loudest voices pushing claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump still proclaims publicly that he won.

Many of Trump's longtime aides have refused to do the president's bidding to try to overturn an election that Biden won by nearly 7 million votes. But Giuliani has repeatedly thrust himself into the spotlight to cast doubt on the results, which has ingratiated him with the president.

A spokeswoman for Trump did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Giuliani did not respond to a message seeking comment, but after a report by The New York Times was published online, he called the article false on Twitter.

Christianne Allen, Giuliani's spokeswoman, said Giuliani "cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client."

Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, said, "he's not concerned about this investigation because he didn't do anything wrong, and that's been our position from Day 1."

LOBBY SCHEME?

Separately, the Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon, as well as a related plot, to offer a hefty political contribution in exchange for clemency, according to a court document unsealed Tuesday.

Most of the information in the 18-page court order is redacted, including the identity of the people whom prosecutors are investigating and for whom the proposed pardon might be intended.

But the document from August does reveal that certain individuals are suspected of having acted to secretly lobby White House officials to secure a pardon or sentence commutation and that, in a related scheme, a substantial political contribution was floated in exchange for a pardon or "reprieve of sentence."

A Justice Department official said Tuesday night that no government official was or is a subject or target of the investigation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The existence of the investigation, first reported by CNN, was revealed in a court order from U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of Washington's federal court. In it, she granted investigators access to certain email communications connected to the reported schemes that she said was not protected by attorney-client privilege. The investigative team will be able to use that material to confront any subject or target of the investigation, the judge wrote.

The order was dated Aug. 28, and prosecutors had sought to keep it private because they said it identifies people not charged by a grand jury. But on Tuesday, Howell unsealed select portions of that document while redacting from view any personally identifiable information.

As part of the investigation, more than 50 devices, including laptops and iPads, have been seized, according to the document.

Pardons are common at the end of a president's tenure and are occasionally politically fraught affairs as some convicted felons look to leverage connections inside the White House to secure clemency.

Last week, Trump announced that he had pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, even as a federal judge was weighing a Justice Department request to dismiss the case.

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times; and by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.