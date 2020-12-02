Man held in slaying of Prescott woman, 41, authorities say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 41-year-old Prescott woman was found dead outside her home Tuesday evening in Nevada County, state police said.

Authorities responding to a call to the Nevada County sheriff’s office about a woman’s body outside the home, 502 E. 2nd St. South, just after 7:30 p.m. found Tina Nicole Whitten dead, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Arkansas State Police.

According to the release, authorities believe Whitten was the victim of a “deadly attack” that happened inside her home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Special agents are holding a 48-year-old Rosston man in connection with the crime, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police were contacted by local police and asked to lead the investigation, which is ongoing, the release states.